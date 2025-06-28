"Dangerous combo right there" — Fans go gaga over BTS' Taehyung, RM & j-hope's appearance at Jin's concert

On June 28, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung, Kim Namjoon, and j-hope attended fellow bandmate Jin's #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR concert at the Goyang Auxiliary Stadium, Goyang, South Korea.

Several fans who attended shared videos of the trio cheering for the Running Wild singer during the event. They were seen seated together, talking and interacting with each other. In other clips, they were also seen grooving to Jin's tracks and dancing.

Kim Taehyung wore a sleeveless, fitted black t-shirt paired with track pants, completing his look with a beanie. Meanwhile, Kim Namjoon opted for an orange-colored t-shirt and rounded out his overall outfit with a blue cap, grey pants, and shoes. BTS' j-hope went for a casual look, donning a white top with beige trousers, topped with a red jacket.

Fans expressed their excitement over the trio's presence at BTS' Jin's concert. One X user tweeted:

"thats dangerous combo right there."

Fans also wished to see BTS' Kim Taehyung, j-hope, and Kim Namjoon join Jin for the Run Jin segment someday.

"I HOPE HE ACTUALLY DOES THE RUN SEOKJIN SEGMENT AND ASK THEM TO PLAY," a fan reacted.

"Love them smmm.. just vibing at his concert," another fan shared.

"It's Jin's concert and Kim Taehyung showed up so unhinged," one fan commented.

Meanwhile, others praised V, RM, and j-hope for being supportive friends to Jin.

"Namjoon is such a good friend, imagine coming straight from a really long flight to support his bandmate. There is no one like him who supports his friends loudly, all the time," an X user reacted.

"Not Tae being shy & cutesy, Joon being cool & Hobi jumping & hyping hard cutie patooties," another netizen shared.

"Seeing them vibing in hot weather is my last straw," one user commented.

More about BTS' Kim Taehyung, Kim Namjoon, and j-hope's recent activities

On June 25, 2025, fans celebrated the one-year anniversary of BTS' Kim Taehyung's TYPE 1 photobook. The collection captured unseen, relaxing moments of the artist. He was also spotted with Park Chan-wook and veteran actress Youn Yuh-jung at the pianist Seong-Jin Cho's recital on June 17, 2025.

Meanwhile, Kim Namjoon attended his first official event after being discharged from mandatory military service on June 19, 2025. He appeared as an ambassador at the Samsung Art TV exhibition. In other news, j-hope recently concluded his first world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE.

BTS is expected to reunite as a group in 2025, as all the members have been discharged from their mandatory military service.

