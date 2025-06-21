"SNS King" — Fans proud as BTS' Kim Taehyung's latest Instagram post celebrating military discharge with friends surpasses 3M likes in 2 hours

On June 21, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung took to Instagram to share that he celebrated his military discharge with friends. He posted snippets of himself holding a white cake while making a V pose and also shared pictures with his close friend, Park Seo-joon. The artist gave a glimpse into the activities he enjoyed with his friends.

Subsequently, the Love Me Again singer's Instagram post received over three million likes within two hours. The update circulated on social media and gained attention among fans. One X user tweeted:

"SNS King Taehyung."

Fans noted BTS' Kim Taehyung's continued popularity and influence through his casual updates and meaningful music.

"That's our Tae he doesn't chase, he attracts, effortlessly," a fan reacted.

"Seeing him smile makes me very happy, our Taehyung is surrounded by friends who respect and love him BORAHAE KIM TAEHYUNG," another fan shared.

"The latest THV Instagram Post has reached 2M Likes in 45 minutes! What a pleasure to see KIM TAEHYUNG being celebrated by his loved ones, collecting autographs, catching up with his photographer friend... So happy for him - no one deserves it more!!! BORAHAE TAEHYUNG," another fan mentioned.

Internet users flaunted BTS' Kim Taehyung's increasing popularity in South Korea.

"His one post is enough to gain one million likes within hours he's sns king for a reason," an X user reacted.

"taehyung’s popularity skyrocketing in SK, every update of his getting 100k likes, him gaining nearly 1M new followers on instagram ever since he got discharged, k-medias constantly writing about him… hate him or love him but he WILL be talked about," another user shared.

"[INFO] Kim Taehyung latest IG post has reached 4M likes in just 2hrs and 14 min!!! His post has also reached 186k shares and 17.2k reposts Lets keep engaging and sharing his post," one user mentioned.

BTS' Kim Taehyung's recent activities

BTS' Kim Taehyung was spotted with director Park Chan-wook and Oscar-winning actress Yoon Yeo-jeong at a piano concert on June 17, 2025. He recently received the award for Best Solo Idol under the Male category at the Top Ten Awards on June 14, 2025.

The artist's track Singularity, from the Love Yourself: Tear album, surpassed one million units sold in the United States on June 13, 2025. The song was released under BigHit Music. Additionally, he released Winter Ahead in collaboration with Park Hyo-shin on November 29, 2024.

BTS' Kim Taehyung was discharged from mandatory military service on June 10, 2025, alongside fellow bandmate Kim Namjoon.

