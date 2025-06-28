"Always so thoughtful"- Fans react to BTS' Jin's touching gesture to the residents near Goyang Stadium

On June 26, 2025, BTS' Jin went viral for a kind gesture—he gave out government-approved trash bags to people living near Goyang Stadium. These bags were meant for disposing of household waste properly. The bags had the following words printed on them:

"On June 28 & 29, BTS Jin's concert will be held at the Goyang Sports Complex Auxiliary Stadium. We kindly ask for local residents' understanding regarding any inconvenience this may cause."

Subsequently, the fandom complimented the Running Wild singer for his thoughtful and kind gesture.

"Always so thoughtful," an X user tweeted.

The fandom expressed their gratitude to BTS' Jin for his generosity and kindness.

"Jin, thank you for your kindness and generosity. Your warmth and thoughtfulness shine through in everything you do, and it inspires us all to be better. We are so grateful for your presence," a fan reacted.

"his kindness has no limit eaear God I pray this man to be always blessed w/ good health & happy life, free from any suffering," a fan shared.

"He’s really extraordinary. He’s always giving me more & more reasons to love him even if my heart is already bursting with immense love for him," a fan commented.

Netizens referred to BTS' Jin as "an angel." They mentioned no one could compete with his kindness and also called him a "kind soul."

"Jin is an angel…there’s no one who can compete with his kindness," a user reacted.

"Awww when idols are meant to be the idol," a user shared.

"Such a kind soul he is," a user mentioned.

BTS' Jin donated 100 million Won to the Korea University Medical Center

In January 2025, BTS' Jin donated over 100 million Korean Won to the Korea University Medical Center. The charity is part of the Global Goodwill Life Love Project and aims to help patients residing in underdeveloped countries who suffer from financial constraints, economic problems, and inadequate medical services. The idol said to News D 1 about the donation:

"I hope that even a small hope can be delivered to those who are suffering without treatment in medical blind spots. I want to join global fans in helping more lives."

Meanwhile, he released his second mini album, Echo, on May 16, 2025, through BigHit Music. It featured Don't Say You Love Me as the title track. The record featured seven tracks: Don't Say You Love Me, Loser (feat. Yena), Nothing Without Your Love, Rope It, With The Clouds, Background, and To Me, Today.

In recent news, BTS' Jin will embark on his first solo tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR on June 28 and 29, 2025, starting in Goyang.

