“A funny coincidence”- Fans react as a climbing wall around Goyang Stadium goes viral ahead of BTS' Jin's most-anticipated RUNSEOKJIN_EP. TOUR

BTS’ Jin's upcoming world tour concert in Goyang captured fans’ attention due to a rock climbing wall spotted around the venue. Recently, an image of a rock climbing wall located around the Goyang Auxiliary Stadium has been circulating online. Notably, the rock climbing wall reportedly is not a part of the stadium; it is located in a park.

Goyang Auxiliary Stadium is the same venue where Jin is set to kickstart his first solo world tour, titled #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, on June 28 and 29, 2025. Additionally, the title of the world tour is inspired by his first solo variety show named RUN JIN, where the BTS vocalist indulged in different competitions and hilarious activities.

As the photo of the wall went viral among fans, they were pumped to see whether Jin had planned some activities for the fans at the concert. The rock climbing also reminded fans of his time on the Netflix variety show Kian's Bizarre B&B.

Many fans soon learned that the Goyang Artificial Rock Climbing Wall Course was not a part of the stadium. However, some continued to share hilarious reactions to this situation, alleging Jin's exciting plans for the concert.

"The climbing wall is near the venue not part of it! In not saying there is a zero possiblity of it being used but it could just be a funny coincidence!" a fain said.

"Seokjin said no doors to the venue you gotta climb to enter, my boy spent too much time and Kian’s b&b (I’m aware it’s not the actual venue)," a user added.

"I’m so amused that we’ve pondered the possibilities here because we know chances aren’t zero because it’s Jin," a netizen wrote.

Fans added activity ideas that BTS' Jin may use for the upcoming tour.

"run seokjin tour but you actually have to complete a full survival parkour route just to get to your seat. i see it so clearly. you’re swinging on the rope, your hands keep slipping and rope it starts playing in the arena. you can see seokjin winking on the big screen," a netizen commented.

"Hold up. He serious serious?!?! Sir, we are not elite special forces…we’re just ARMY!!!" another netizen commented.

"he finna jump from a helicopter and lands right on top of the climbing wall, climbs down and scream "what's up amiiiiii" then tears his shirts off and sing epiphany trust me guys i'm bighit wall," a user mentioned.

Meanwhile, fans who would not be attending also showed their excitement.

"No f*cking way… tell me this is not true coz my knee won’t? Please I’m a 98 years old granny in 25 years old body. Wait… I’m not even attending. why am i panicking?" a fan reacted.

"Oh my goodness....remember all those Run Jin episodes and what he did in each episode. To ARMY who are attending his #RunSeokjin_Ep. Tour, I hope you are ready to have fun," a user stated.

"SEOKJIN is paving the way for out of the box concerts! I'm envious of the ARMY who are able to attend," a fan wrote.

BTS’ Jin solo concert in Osaka under #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR will be live-streamed through HYBE Cinefest

BTS member Jin is gearing up for his first world tour, #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, as a solo artist. After his shows in Goyang, Jin will take over Japan through two shows at Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6, in Chiba on July 5 and 6, 2025. He will then move on to two shows at the Kyocera Dome on July 12 and 13, 2025.

HYBE LABELS will hold a cinema festival streaming past recorded concerts of its K-pop groups like BTS, SEVENTEEN, TXT, ENHYPEN, and LE SSERAFIM. The Moon singer's solo concert on July 12 will be streamed live in cinemas across ten Asian countries. The HYBE Cinefest will take place in India, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Other than the Japan show, Jin's show on June 28 and 29 will be available for live viewing at the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Seoul through large LED screens. In other news, BTS’ Jin dropped his solo album ECHO on May 16, 2025, on major music platforms across the world.

