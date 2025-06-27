"Icon"- Fans proud as BTS' Jin emerges as the first K-soloist in history to have 3 Korean albums get RIAJ certifications

On June 26, 2025, BTS' Jin emerged as the first Korean soloist in history to own most Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) certified albums, including Echo (Gold), Happy (Platinum), and The Astronaut (Gold), respectively. He also became the first male Korean soloist to have RIAJ certification for three Korean-language albums.

Subsequently, the Running Wild singer's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride in him and shared multiple snippets celebrating his achievement. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"Icon Jin continues to create record."

The fandom flaunted how BTS members always set a new record. They also discussed how Jin's achievement should be given more recognition.

"Also, you gotta love how each BTS member is the first to achieve X or Y… EVERY SINGLE TIME,"- a fan reacted.

"congratulations jin im so proud of you,"- a fan shared.

"His achievements need to be talked about more,"- a fan commented.

The internet users added that BTS' Jin continues to create history with his albums. They also talked about his influence and impact in Japan.

"THATS OUR WORLDWIDE HANDSOME JIN MAKING HISTORY"- a user reacted.

"Japan kisses the land he walks on and we love Japan for that,"- a user shared.

"My man, my king reigns supreme in Jin Land. So proud of him,"- a user commented.

BTS' Jin released his second solo album, Echo

On May 16, 2025, BTS' Jin released his second solo album Echo through BigHit Music. The record featured seven tracks, which have been listed below:

Don't Say You Love Me - 3:00 Nothing Without Your Love - 2:56 Loser (feat. Yena) - 2:35 Rope It - 2:45 With the Clouds (구름과 떠나는 여행) - 3:08 Background - 2:55 To Me, Today (오늘의 나에게) - 3:01

Following the release of Echo, the album debuted at the No. 3 position on the Billboard Top 200 Albums charts. It reached the No.1 position on the iTunes Top Albums charts in sixty-three locations.

Meanwhile, Don't Say You Love Me charted at the No.1 position on iTunes Top Songs charts in sixty-one regions. Additionally, Echo charted at the No. 63 position on the United Kingdom's Official Albums Chart.

BTS' Jin previously released his solo debut album Happy on November 15, 2024, through BigHit Music. The record featured six tracks, including Running Wild, I'll Be There, Another Level, Falling, Heart On The Window, and I Will Come To You.

In recent news, all the members of BTS were discharged from the mandatory military service.

