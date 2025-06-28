"So precious"- Fans react as BTS' Jin gifts raincoat, towel, and Seom card to fans attending Run Seokjin tour

On June 28, 2025, BTS' Jin gifted a raincoat with a cutout of his face printed on it, a customized towel, and his Seom Jin photocard to the fans attending #RunSeokJin_EP.Tour. Held at Goyang Auxiliary Stadium, Seoul, South Korea, the towel was engraved with the phrase "a towel for who succeeded in ticketing."

Subsequently, the Running Wild singer's latest gesture circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They praised his efforts to provide the audience with thoughtful and logical gifts. One X user shared:

"Pls the gifts for all concert attendees are just so precious & Jincore, love u jin."

The fandom also praised BTS' Jin's pricing for his concert tickets. They added that he loved his fans the most.

"So not only did Jin opt out of dynamic pricing, he then went ahead & gifted every concert goer a personalized gift box. No one loves his fans the way Jin does. He really is the standard when it comes to idols," another fan said.

"Jin is the best boyfriend! He gave everyone a giant Jin head designed raincoat and hand towel! The ARMY zone gift is Seom Jin," another fan shared.

"his tickets are less pricey than others then you get to have these as gift- this is all JINHIT Entertainment. i stan the right artist," a fan commented.

The internet users added that they loved how the idol gave gifts to fans during the concert. It was like a souvenir for them.

"I love the fact thag you get gifts when you attend their concerts, it's really like "thank you for coming, here's a little souvenir," another user said.

"A RAINCOAT WITH JIN'S FACE ON IT . THIS MAN IS SO ADORABLE," one user shared.

"The rain coat with his face is the most Jin thing ever ever ever! Omg that’s amazing!!! Hehehehhehe," a user commented.

More about BTS' Jin's recent discography

BTS' Jin released the first mini solo album Happy on November 15, 2024, through BigHit Music. It featured six tracks, including Running Wild, I'll Be There, Another Level, Heart on the Window (with Wendy), and I Will Come to You. Following the release, the record debuted at the No.4 position on the Billboard Top 200 Albums charts.

Meanwhile, BTS' Jin released the second solo album Echo on May 16, 2025, through BigHit Music. It featured seven tracks, including Don't Say You Love Me, Nothing Without Your Love, Loser (featuring Yena), Rope It, With the Clouds, Background, and To Me, Today. Following the release, the record debuted at the No.3 position on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.

In recent news, all the members of BTS were discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

