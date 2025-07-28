"We shouldn't jump to conclusions"- Internet reacts as BTS' j-hope allegedly leaving out Taehyung during his Weverse Live from LA sparks backlash

  • home icon
By Mantasha Azeem
Published Jul 28, 2025 00:44 GMT
BTS
BTS' j-hope and Taehyung (Images via Weverse)

BTS’ j-hope’s recent Weverse Live from Los Angeles has sparked conversations online. A certain section of BTS fans claimed that he did not initially mention Taehyung’s name while talking about spending time with the other members. The live followed after his Lollapalooza Berlin performance.

In his recent live, the rapper-dancer talked about having meals with RM and SUGA. He playfully called Jimin his “laugh button,” and said that Jimin’s humor always lifts his spirits when he’s tired.

Some fans expressed that not naming V while listing the members he spent time with in LA looked like an intentional exclusion. During j-hope's stage at Lollapalooza Berlin, V and Jimin had openly cheered for him in real-time. Taehyung even shared a video of himself watching the concert from his car.

also-read-trending Trending
However, in the live after his performance, he thanked Jimin for calling him straight after the show. When a fan brought up Taehyung in the comments, j-hope allegedly responded by briefly stating that he was thankful for V’s support. This led to many claims of intentional exclusion.

Others, however, pointed out that V may have been in Korea since July 21, which could naturally explain why he wasn't mentioned in j-hope's updates.

An X user, @Taeluvskisses36, wrote:

"It's rumored that Tae has been in Korea since the 21st if true then it would make sense why he wasn't mentioned eating with them. I think sometimes we shouldn't jump to conclusions. We don't know if it was intentional but it's also possible it's just bc he wasn't in LA."
Long-time fans reminded everyone that BTS' bond is strong after over a decade together, and small mentions should not be overanalyzed.

"You guys are so sensitive the members have known each other for +10 years they are FAMILY. Who are you to question their relationship just because hobi didnt mention Tae in his last Live? The way yall react shows that none of you have friends or understand how relationships work," a fan added.
"Oh but jhope didn't mention taehyung-" turns out taehyung wasn't even there in la for jhope to mention him. Let's not make the boys into something that they are not," an X user mentioned.
"Yall want to make conspiracies so bad and make hobi a bad person, just cuz taehyung was not mentioned once, when hobi has publicly supported him the most. GET A LIFE and if u want updates abt him get them elsewhere," a netizen added.
"I don't think that's true. Taehyung is loved by both the members and real ARMYS. I think y'all read too much into little things sometimes," anothe none said.

Fans also highlighted that j-hope did mention Taehyung during his Berlin live. They further pointed out that the members, as grown adults, are not obligated to constantly give updates about one another.

"Now it's a problem if Hobi doesn't mention one member? Y'all expect him to list the whole group, but when he goes live, it's "where's_?" nonstop. Others go live and no one even asks about him. The double standards are crazy," a fan commented.
"Mind u hoseok has mentioned him more than anyone on his lives yet here you are acting like an obsessed freak," an X user wrote .
"Solos are deranged. Just because he said nothing about him, it means he doesn't care about him? Seems you're not the brightest bulb in the box." another one said.
More about j-hope’s recent live and BTS updates

In addition to addressing fan comments, j-hope reflected on his memorable Lollapalooza Berlin stage. He performed a 90-minute set with songs from Jack in the Box and HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1.

He recalled how Jimin and Taehyung had watched the performance live and shared their cheers through Weverse comments and posts, which he appreciated.

J-hope also expressed how happy he was to be reunited with the other members in Los Angeles. He said they had been sharing meals and laughter, something they missed during their military service.

J-hope further provided updates about BTS’ highly anticipated comeback. He confirmed that the group is hard at work on an album slated for release in spring 2026. He added that the members’ dynamic feels stronger now after being apart for so long.

Meanwhile, Jin continues his solo world tour. It will conclude in August before he rejoins the group.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

