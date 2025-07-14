"Fanboys mode activated"– Fans in awe as BTS' Jimin and Taehyung cheer for j-hope's Lollapalooza Berlin stage from LA livestream

On July 14, 2025, BTS’ j-hope performed at the main stage of Lollapalooza Berlin. He closed the festival with a powerful 90-minute set at Olympiastadion. Around 60,000 fans filled the stadium. However, even from across the world, two familiar faces were cheering him on, Jimin and Taehyung. The duo was watching from Los Angeles.

Jimin joined the Weverse livestream even before the concert started and filled the comment section with excitement. He kept writing j-hope’s name, saying how cool he looked and how much he missed performing in front of fans.

One funny moment that made fans laugh was when Jimin joked about how sweaty j-hope was and suggested he take his shirt off. Later, Jimin posted his own photo with his sweatshirt half off. He wrote in the caption:

"I took mine off too hyung!!!"

Fans loved their playful energy and called them the ultimate “fanboys.” An X user, @NanooARMY, wrote:

"I live for those interactions ! ! They had their fanboys mode activated."

Soon, Taehyung joined in. He first posted a video of himself watching the stream in the car after his workout. Later, he and Jimin watched the concert together on a huge projector screen at home.

Fans could even see Jimin’s shadow on the screen while they cheered loudly for their bandmate. Social media was filled with clips and reactions from fans who felt touched by how supportive the two were.

"MY SUPPORTIVE FAMILY," a fan commented.

"when you're in a who loves bts the most competition, but jimin is your opponent," an X user mentioned.

"jimin watching the live show with us anf commenting... taehyung watching it in his phone... vmin #1 fans of j-hope," another one added.

"Watching my best friend (jhope) perform while my other best friends (jimin) & (taehyung) keeps me company cause we all love hobi," a netizen remarked.

Others also mentioned how they missed these interactions among BTS stars.

"Vmin literally witnessing hobipalooza with us in live jimin went full on out with a whole a*s projector to watch lolla and taehyung sitting in car and watching it they def had their priorities my bangtan," an X user wrote.

"This is so fun and funny it's like we are in a group chat with vmin," a fan mentioned.

"if you think you are hobi's #1 fan think again," a netizen remarked.

j-hope’s big moment in Berlin and BTS’ comeback plans in LA

j-hope’s performance in Berlin was a big moment for BTS fans. He kicked off the set with What If… and Pandora’s Box. He kept the crowd dancing with hits from Jack in the Box and HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, including Killin’ It Girl, on the street, Mona Lisa, and more.

The audience sang along to BTS songs like MIC Drop, Dynamite, and Butter. It created an emotional and unforgettable atmosphere.

After the show, j-hope went live on Weverse to thank fans and gave a special mention to Jimin. He said Jimin had also supported him back in 2022 at Lollapalooza Chicago, and now, once again, he was cheering him on in real time.

He called Jimin his “dongsaeng” (younger brother) and thanked him for always being there. He said:

"I saw Jimin, he contacted me right away. In 2022, he came to Lolla himself and cheered for me. This time too, he watched in real time and cheered for me again. Thank you, Jimin. You really are my dongsaeng."

Back in LA, all BTS members are now together after completing their military service.

On July 1st, they went live as a group and shared that they’re preparing for their comeback, which is planned for spring 2026.

