What time does BTS' j-hope perform at Lollapalooza Berlin 2025? Online streaming details, dates, & all you need to know

BTS’ j-hope is officially returning to the Lollapalooza stage in 2025. The rapper and dancer will headline the second day of the Berlin edition. He is scheduled to perform on Sunday, July 13, from 8 pm to 10 pm (CET) at the Telekom Main Stage. This performance is part of his ongoing solo journey after military discharge and comes just weeks after wrapping up his ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE’ world tour.

Ad

For fans around the globe, j-hope’s set will be streamed live on Monday, July 14, from 3:15 am to 4:45 am KST. BigHit Music shared a detailed notice confirming that the performance will be available to watch via Weverse LIVE and the BANGTANTV YouTube channel. It will also stream through the Weverse mobile app, website, and Weverse TV app.

However, the stream will not be available on Weverse in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Fans must follow an alternate regional link to watch.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

This marks j-hope’s much-anticipated return to the Lollapalooza brand. He made his Lollapalooza debut in 2022 when he became the first South Korean artist to headline the festival in Chicago.

More on j-hope’s legacy at Lollapalooza, lineup details, and K-pop presence in Berlin 2025

Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 will take place on July 12–13 at Olympiapark and Olympiastadion. Many artists from across genres are scheduled to take the stage. Other than j-hope, K-pop girl group IVE, will also perform at the same event. Their act is scheduled on Saturday, July 12, from 7 pm to 8 pm CET at the same main stage.

Ad

The full lineup also includes Justin Timberlake, Gracie Abrams, Benson Boone, Raye, Armin van Buuren, and Brutalismus 3000, creating a diverse global showcase.

Ad

j-hope’s previous Lollapalooza moment in July 2022 remains a fan-favorite highlight. The event was nicknamed “Hobipalooza” by fans. The set featured his solo tracks like MORE, Arson, and Daydream, and remixed BTS hits including Dynamite. His live collaboration with Becky G for Chicken Noodle Soup added to the energy of his 18-song set.

This time, fans are expecting to witness his recently released tracks Mona Lisa, Sweet Dreams, and Killin’ It Girl. His most recent digital single Killin’ It Girl featuring GloRilla charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

Ad

His HOPE ON THE STAGE tour brought in more than 520,000 fans across 16 cities. Moreover, his final concert featured a long-awaited full BTS reunion.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, the idol made recent appearances at the Paris Fashion Week for Louis Vuitton as well as attending BLACKPINK's concert in Goyang.

Meanwhile, BTS has confirmed plans for a group comeback in the spring of 2026. RM, SUGA, Jimin, and Jungkook have already left South Korea to start work on the new release in the U.S. The other members, V, Jin, and j-hope are expected to join them soon after wrapping up their individual activities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More