“Setting realistic beauty standards” — From pimple shot to workout snaps, BTS’ Taehyung’s “raw” photo dump earns fan appreciation online

On Tuesday, July 2, 2025, BTS' Taehyung shared a series of random photos on Instagram. Fans praised the post for its "raw" and natural aesthetic.

In this thread, there were not only pictures of the idol working out at the gym but also images of him pointing to a pimple near his nose. As fans came across the idol's recent Instagram post, they were impressed to see how the idol has preferred to promote more realistic beauty standards despite the current culture's harshly high beauty standards.

Therefore, many fans continued to praise Taehyung for influencing a more realistic take on beauty while they also celebrated his new Instagram update. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Showing off pimple on his 68M followers's acc, doesn't like filters, posts pictures as it is. A man who is confident in his own skin, unafraid to be himself. That's what makes Kim Taehyung even more amazing." said a fan on X.

"While people hide their pimples, Taehyung flexed his on a 68 million account. He’s not your average guy!" added another fan.

"He accepts Pimples as a friend and has such a positive outlook on life. God bless him!" commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how happy they were about Taehyung's candid and realistic Instagram posts.

"User thv thank u for making our day beautiful by sharing these silliest goofiest raw pictures with us" stated a fan.

"The whole world is insecure about pimples, and then there’s Tae hyung posting like it’s a muse to his 68 million followers" added an X user.

"Tae hyung never afraid to show his barefaced. He even found those pimples beautiful not a flaw." said a netizen.

"Tae hyung is the only korean idol confident enough to post untouched, unedited, raw honey skinned (hey there look at this pimple and facial hair idols would d/e to hide) pictures on his own 68 million followers IG." commented another X user.

All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung's solo activities: Debut album, collaborations, and more.

BTS' V or Kim Taehyung is a South Korean singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor who debuted under BigHit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels, in 2013. He stands among the vocalists of the K-pop groups, which also includes Jimin, Jungkook, and Jin.

The idol, through BTS albums, has rolled out several solo tracks such as Singularity, Inner Child, and more. He also put forth a few songs on SoundCloud, such as Winter Bear, Snow Flower feat. peakboy, etc. He also released a couple of OSTs like Sweet Night for Itaewon Class, Christmas Tree for Our Beloved Summer, and others.

However, his official solo debut was in September 2023 with the release of his first album, LayoVer. The album held the song, Slow Dancing, as its title track. Soon after the same, in December 2023, Taehyung enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service. He worked as a Sergeant under the Military Police Corps.

The idol was assigned to the Ssangyong Unit of the 2nd Army Corps in Chuncheon. Regardless of his enlistment, the idol rolled out three singles throughout the year of 2024. The tracks as FRI(END)S, Winter Ahead feat Park Hyo-shin, and White Christmas with Bing Crosby.

Following the successful completion of his military service, the idol was discharged from his service on June 10, 2025.

