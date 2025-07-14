From 'Killin it Girl' to white shirt moment, BTS' j-hope sets the crowd ablaze at Lollapalooza Berlin 2025: Complete setlist and highlights

On July 13, 2025, BTS’ j-hope led the closing evening of Lollapalooza Berlin with a solo 90-minute performance at Olympiastadion. He delivered 21 tracks, closing the festival’s run. Around 60,000 fans attended his show, with many holding official BTS lightsticks. The artist mixed solo releases with a few Bangtan songs.

The South Korean rapper presented a full setlist including songs from Jack in the Box and other solo releases. It combined live vocals, choreography, and visual effects.

The full setlist of j-hope's Lollapalooza Berlin show

What If...

Pandora's Box

Arson

MORE

on the street (solo ver.)

lock/unlock i Wonder...

Trivia: Just Dance

— VCR (Charm of HOPE) —

Killin' It Girl (solo ver.)

Mona Lisa

Sweet Dreams

Base Line

HANGSANG

Mic Drop

Dynamite

Butter

Outro: EGO

Daydream

Chicken Noodle Soup

ーMENT ー

Hope World + (Band introduction)

= (Equal Sign)

Futue

NEURON + (Dancers introduction)

Highlights of j-hope's Lollapalooza Berlin show

During the Lollapalooza Berlin show, j-hope wore a sheer cream shirt paired with ripped jeans. He accessorized with a “HOPE” charm necklace and a wristwatch. The artist completed his look with white sneakers. Hobi also removed his shirt during the rendition. He ended the solo run, announcing he’ll now return to BTS projects.

“After this, I’m going to start focusing on music for my team. I told the staff to just enjoy this, to put an amazing end. You’ve made it come true for me,” Hobi asserted (via K-media Korea JoongAng Daily).

Looking back on his solo appearances since debuting at Lollapalooza in 2022, the BTS member said he gained a deeper sense of gratitude.

"I'm here in Berlin, after my first [Lollapalooza] in 2022. There were so many things I became grateful for during my tour. Thank you so much for being there with me all the way through," he added.

Hoseok ended his remarks by thanking the audience and saying, “I love you all.”

BTS' j-hope previously made history headlining Lollapalooza in 2022

The 2025 Lollapalooza appearance marks j-hope's second major solo appearance stateside. In 2022, he became the first Korean solo performer to headline a large-scale U.S. music festival at Lollapalooza Chicago.

The Chicken Noodle Soup singer, performing under his solo moniker, took over the Bud Light Seltzer stage in front of a crowd of approximately 105,000. The audience, dubbed the moment “Hobipalooza,” a fan-made nickname that quickly gained traction.

The K-pop idol performed 18 songs during a set that ran just over an hour, focusing heavily on the album. With a live band backing him, he delivered nearly the full Jack In The Box tracklist. Fans in the crowd (many waving BTS ARMY light sticks) were present in massive numbers, creating a sea of lights that matched the atmosphere.

Last month, BTS’ j-hope concluded his HOPE ON THE STAGE individual global tour spanning 15 locations across North America and Asia, wrapping up with 31 shows.

