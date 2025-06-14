"Life changing": Fans emotional as BTS' j-hope's Hope On The Stage solo world tour comes to an end

On Saturday, June 14, BTS' j-hope concluded his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, with his finale concert at the Goyang Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. Towards the end of the concert, the idol grew emotional as the grand event came to an end. He talked about how hard he had worked for the tour, as he thought that he might not get the opportunity again.

Additionally, he also expressed his immense gratitude to his fans and everyone who came to watch the show. As he continued to give his speech, he shed a few tears, realizing that the final concert was ending. When this clip surfaced online, fans also grew emotional along with the idol.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"You have given us so much. you deserve every good moment that comes to you. hope on the stage tour has been life changing."

"Take your final lap proudly, baby. You have worked so hard and deserve everything good in this world," said a fan on X

"You were incredibly amazing J-HOPE , the concert, the love that you shared with us, the emotions — we felt everything by heart. Thankyou Hobi," added another fan

"beyond proud of u! thank u for bringing hope and sharing a ray of sunshine. a two day con with u already completes my year. thank u thank u and ily," commented a netizen

More fans and netizens shared their thoughts on the conclusion of BTS' j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE.

"Officially Hobi ended his Tour!! We can’t express how much we are proud of Hobi, such an incredible and talented artist !," stated a fan

"he truly belong on the stage, a star, a gentle yet powerful one," added an X user

"You did so well hobi . i loved seeing you perfrom . you were incredible," said a netizen

"Its been a wild ride, and I'm so so proud of hobi for hanging in there despite being sick in the middle of the tour and for giving us his absolute great performance," commented another X user

BTS' j-hope rolls out an emotional speech to ARMYs as HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour comes to an end

On June 14, towards the end of the concert, BTS' j-hope delivered a speech to ARMYs, eventually breaking down in tears. He also talked about the fandom, ARMYs, and explained that he was beyond proud of his fans for what they've accomplished.

"You gave me so much love, and you deserve the applause. You are worldwide global fandoms! Even now, of course you're acknowledged as so. But wherever you are, you are really amazing fandom! I'm so happy to be the singer for this fandom."

Additionally, j-hope opened up about his passion for performing and stated that he will continue performing for the fans until the day he can.

"I say this in every part of the tour I, jhope, will perform for you, I'll dance, rap, and sing for you until the last moment my body allows me to," he added.

On the other hand, fans and netizens have been awaiting group activities following the upcoming completion of BTS' reunion.

