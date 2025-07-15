"THANK YOU TAEHYUNG" trends on X after BTS' V brings Jungkook, RM, Jimin, & j-hope together for a chaotic Instagram and Weverse live sessions

BTS’ Kim Taehyung received appreciation from fans online for bringing together Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope for a Weverse live streaming. On July 15, 2025, the BTS members V, Jungkook, and RM attempted to go live on Instagram but had to end it due to technical difficulties in finding the correct settings.

They then switched to the Weverse feature, multi-profile live streaming, which allows K-pop idols from the same group to go live simultaneously. Fans noticed how Kim Taehyung took the initiative to bring the members together for the chaotic and heartwarming live chat with ARMY.

RM, Jimin, and Jungkook were seen using one profile, while V used another one. However, being in the same hotel and due to less space, Jimin decided to go to V's room. However, he could not find his room, and so the Layover singer decided to go out and help Jimin himself.

Kim Taehyung's efforts to have a good time with BTS members and ARMY did not go unnoticed. Fans took to X to show their gratitude, one of which was:

"Thank you Taehyung."

"Taehyung is the only one who unites them and bring peace and calm & respect on live. He is the one who constantly ask for weverse updates so that all members cab be live together," a netizen reacted.

"Everyone let’s Thank Taehyung for making OT 5/7 LIVE possible with full of chaoc. at first in Instagram then in weverse we are not going to forget this one the one of the iconic live," a user stated.

Fans also thanked V for allegedly revealing Jungkook's new Instagram page.

"single-handedly inspired the weverse dual live feature, cured our jungkook drought, AND gave us back instagram era jungkook," a fan commented.

"Not only being instrumental in introducing JK’s new IG acct. He also made it possible for BTS to do dual lives on Weverse & working on getting WV to introduce multi group live feature all bec some of his mem couldn’t join the live," a netizen mentioned.

"consistently invited members to the live, ensured everyone felt included, even requested a feature on wv to add multiple people. He's always doling out compliments, yet blushes when others praise him. He is just love personified," another fan commented.

Fans were emotional watching members of BTS having a fun time during the live session.

"Not to be emotional but I felt such a pure kind of love towards BTS while watching the live because they are laughing about something, I don't understand anything without translations but I keep laughing alongside them and that's the kind of happiness they bring to my life," a netizen wrote.

"armytwt was in so much chaos, the next shift of armys logging on going to be like HOW MANY LIVES DID WE MISS?!?!!!!" a user stated.

"Same and it's the way they enjoy spending time with each other and they always have the best time together and the fact that they want to share a simple part of their days with us brings me so much joy and make me appreciate them even more than I already do," a fan reacted.

BTS’ V proposes the idea of Weverse Live with members of other K-pop groups

On July 15, V, along with Jungkook, RM, and Jimin, created hilarious moments for fans through live video sessions on Weverse. During the live session, V proposed the idea of going live with other K-pop artists, including their BIGHIT MUSIC juniors and labelmates, TXT. The Slow Dancing singer mentioned wanting to go live with TXT’s Yeonjun, Beomgyu, and Taehyun.

Additionally, BTS members wanted to invite J-Hope, who had joined them briefly before leaving, as he was at the Incheon International Airport. Notably, j-hope had just returned from Germany to South Korea following his performance as a headliner at Lollapalooza Berlin.

After several group live sessions with BTS members, V also hosted a solo live streaming on Instagram and Weverse. Fans may catch the live videos uploaded on BTS’ profile on Weverse.

