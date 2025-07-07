"Bro thought it's a gift"— Fans hilariously react as BTS' Taehyung accidentally steals a fan’s autograph book in Paris

BTS’ Kim Taehyung is trending on social media for his recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week. Recently, Kim Taehyung visited Paris to attend the Celine showcase on July 5, 2025. His interactions with fans waiting outside during his stay have attracted attention, such as when Kim Taehyung accidentally took away a fan's autograph book.

Several clips and videos of the BTS vocalist taking the autograph book and heading toward his hotel have been shared online. Many fans speculated that he might have confused the autograph book with a fan letter. The Layover singer soon realized it was a notebook for his autograph and returned it to the fan.

Later, the fan shared a video that featured a sketch of V. Fans once again speculated that the K-pop idol simply wanted to see the sketch. Additionally, another video from a different occasion has gone viral online, showing Kim Taehyung seemingly taking away a fan's autograph book.

Many fans of Kim Taehyung took to X to share their thoughts on this incident—

Scope360 @Scope360Journal LINK bro thought it's a gift 🥹

"I’m crying Taehyung thought it’s a letter book when instead he was meant to sign it and him returning it back," a user stated.

"Oh my soul is he gonna keep snatching their notebooks? Sweety they want an autograph they aren't giving you the whole thing," a netizen said.

Fans kept sharing funny reactions to Kim Taehyung accidentally taking the notebook away—

"Now i know to write an entire love letter to him in a book and fight for front row when i get to me him. Okay noted," a fan commented.

"i would label the book as 'touched by Kim Taehyung' then bubblewrap it and keep it in my drawer," another fan commented.

"Aww my poor baby. This reminds me of the flower situation,when a fan threw flowers at him but he returned it, & later the fan threw it back saying it's for him," a user mentioned.

BTS’ V is speculated to attend the Vogue World: Hollywood event in October

BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, caused a buzz online after a brief conversation with Anna Wintour, leading fans to speculate whether he would attend the Vogue World: Hollywood event.

On July 6, 2025, he appeared at Celine's Spring/Summer 2026 collection showcase as their brand ambassador. What caught fans' attention was a video of Vogue’s global editorial chief, Anna Wintour, inviting the BTS vocalist to an upcoming event scheduled for October in Hollywood. She said,

“Happy to meet you. Welcome to Paris. We are hoping you are coming to our event in Hollywood in October.”

V reacted to this invitation, saying,

“Wow.”

Although the specifics of the event were not disclosed, many fans believe that the event in question was Vogue World: Hollywood. This event is scheduled to take place at Paramount Pictures' historic Studio Lot on Sunday, October 26, 2025, in L.A. However, in another video, Anna Wintour invited him to Vogue World: Hollywood.

"We would love to have you come to the Vogue World Hollywood & be in the show," she said.

Kim Taehyung also went viral for his close bond with South Korean actor Park Bo-gum, who is known to be good friends with the BTS member. Park Bo-gum became the French fashion house's ambassador in November 2022, followed by V in March 2023, and since then, the two have been seen together at multiple events.

Meanwhile, V, along with his BTS bandmates RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, is scheduled to release a group album in 2026.

