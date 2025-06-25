"The real influence"- Fans react as Voir Wine Shop witnesses spike in website & social media traffic following BTS' Taehyung's recent Instagram post

BTS’ Kim Taehyung's recent Instagram update drove thousands of fans to a wine shop's Instagram and business website. On June 22, 2025, Kim Taehyung took to Instagram to share photos showcasing his meet-up with acquaintances.

The post also included a photo of him with his friend and Fight For My Way star Park Seo-joon. Taehyung was seen with a strawberry cake and enjoying wine with his friends.

One of the photos showed empty bottles of wine in large numbers. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to research it and found out it was Voir Wine Shop, located in Aewol, Jeju Island.

Soon, the official Instagram page of Voir Wine Shop shared their experience of learning from an acquaintance that BTS member Kim Taehyung visited the place and indirectly posted about it on Instagram.

The owner shared a reel on June 25, 2025, showing the impact the idol's post had on the store. The owner revealed that over 700 fans visited Voir's Instagram account. Additionally, they also witnessed a spike of 1000 visitors on their Smart Place Naver website, where businesses share information regarding their stores and give reservation options.

The owner revealed how they could not recognize Kim Taehyung when he stopped by Voir Wine Shop. They said, “I thought he was just a discreet customer.”

As the reel started circulating online, fans were surprised by the BTS vocalist’s influence on his fans and followers.

"The real influence," a fan wrote on X.

"The power of #V That is the influence. Kim Taehyung himself," an X user mentioned.

"this is what you call "real power". his influence is truly insane," a netizen reacted.

Fans highlighted how the BTS vocalist did not mention the name of the store, yet his recent Instagram post indirectly drew attention to it.

"This is the TAEHYUNG’s effect indeed!!! taehyung quietly visited a wine shop, posted it on his IG and the owner didn’t even realize until people started dming next day? 1k+ naver views i love his impact on people’s lives frrr," a fan said.

"but that’s the power of Kim taehyung: he doesn’t need to promote or endorse, his influence lives in the subtlest of gestures," a netizen stated.

"Another example of Taehyung effect and IMPACT. You just can’t make up these kind of stories," an X user wrote.

BTS’ Kim Taehyung tops the 'Male star you want to see at the Summer Festival' list on STARPOLL

Recently, BTS’ Kim Taehyung emerged at the top of a poll titled ‘Which male star do you want to see at a summer festival?’ The poll was conducted on the STARPOLL app between June 18 and June 24, 2025. Kim Taehyung garnered around 19,675 votes out of the total 26,990 votes.

K-pop idol and actor Lee Jun-ho followed the BTS member in second place with 2,527 votes, while Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo-seok secured the third position, achieving 2,108 votes.

Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung commemorated his final day in the military on June 10, 2025, through Weverse live streaming accompanied by the BTS leader RM.

