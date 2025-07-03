“The sales fairy”- Fans hail as BTS’ Taehyung sparks double sell-out of Urban Sophistication's leopard puffer case, pre-orders begin

BTS’ Kim Taehyung’s latest Instagram update led to a surge in the sales of Urban Sophistications’ mobile cover. On July 1, 2025, Kim Taehyung took to Instagram to update his followers with some images, which included some mirror selfies.

These photos showcased the phone cover used by the BTS vocalist, and eagle-eyed fans recognized it to be the leopard puffer case from Urban Sophistication. As soon as the photos started to circulate on social media, fans flocked to Urban Sophistication’s official website to purchase the item owned by their favorite K-pop idol.

On July 3, 2025, the brand shared Taehyung's photo on their Instagram story, updating their customers that the leopard puffer phone case had been completely sold out. They also shared a pre-order link, giving the fans another opportunity to purchase the mobile phone cover.

They wrote,

“Leopard puffer sold out Also the planned restock of it. So we opened a pre-order for a limited time to give you a last chance to get the case.”

Notably, this is not the first time an item or product has sold out due to the BTS member. Previously, several products, including luxury items with high prices, have also been sold out after being seen on Kim Taehyung’s Instagram. Fans took to X to express their thoughts on the leopard puffer case incident.

"The sales fairy," a fan said.

"It’s like people are just waiting with their wallets out the next thing he posts wearing or exist near something it’s already sold out, taehyung I hope you’re aware of this," a user added.

"His impact is insaneee," a netizen mentioned.

Fans continued to share their thoughts on Kim Taehyung's social media affect on fans, which reportedly led to the sell-out of the puffer phone case.

"Sold Out King Impact, r we surprised?" a netizen commented.

"Soldouthyung is standing on business," another netizen commented.

"once again demonstrating his powerful influence on global fashion trends," a fan wrote.

BTS’ Taehyung reported to make Fashion Week comeback through Celine event

BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, is reported to make his highly anticipated return at the Paris Fashion Week through the upcoming Celine showcase on July 6, 2025. Kim Taehyung will reportedly catch a flight from Incheon International Airport for France on July 4, 2025. Notably, Kim Taehyung became Celine's global ambassador back in 2023 and has attended several events for the brand alongside celebrities like Park Bo-gum and BLACKPINK’s Lisa.

Moreover, following his recent trip to Japan, the Slow Dancing singer was seen at the Gimpo Airport on July 1, 2025. He was seen carrying a Celine medium-sized travel bag while wearing a pair of gold Knot earrings from the brand, which quickly sold out. The Layover singer’s influence has led to the sellout of two kinds of wristwatches from the Parisian brand, including Crash and Santos-Dumont.

V attended the HOPE ON THE STAGE concert on June 13, 2025, where his Cartier "Crash" London 18K Gold Asymmetric Wristwatch caught fans’ eyes. He celebrated his military discharge on June 10, 2025. On this day, the BTS vocalist was seen wearing the Santos-Dumont Watch Quartz movement.

In other news, Kim Taehyung will be joining his fellow group members RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, and Jungkook in the making of their upcoming album. The highly anticipated BTS album is expected to be out in spring 2026.

