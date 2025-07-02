“Sold out king” — Fans react as BTS' Taehyung sparks instant sellout of Celine Knot earrings & Medium travel bag worn at Gimpo Airport

On July 1, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung returned to South Korea after a short work trip to Japan. He was seen at Incheon International Airport, and the media captured his arrival.

Ad

Fans quickly identified the fashion items he wore. His Celine medium-sized carrier bag with a Triomphe pom-pom sold out soon after photos were released. His Celine Knot earrings also went out of stock within hours.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

V was dressed in wide-legged, double-creased pants and had Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones with him. Clips and snapshots from the airport circulated widely across social platforms, especially on X, where users highlighted the quick sales linked to his outfit.

"Sold out king Kim Taehyung," an X user commented.

🎺🎻🎷 BORAHAE 💜 @keilardz9 LINK Sold out king Kim Taehyung

Ad

Fans expressed reactions to the sellout and his fashion influence, using phrases like “another level” to describe his impact. They also compared him to someone with the "Midas touch."

"Now they understand why brands are pulling strings just to get Tae’s endorsement. This guy here “yuribon” has a Midas touch, a fan remarked.

"Wow!! That's awesome! Kim Taehyung is another level," a user mentioned.

Ad

"✨| taehyung’s Celine earrings and Medium Travel Bag is already SOLDOUT! that’s insanely fast holy shit 🤯," a person shared.

Many noted the pattern of products becoming unavailable within minutes of the 29-year-old's appearance.

"Sold out in less than 3 minutes..oh i see how it is. yall are back at it again, selling out everything before people can even breathe 🤨 we’re so back and i love/hate it," a netizen said.

Ad

"Oh they must mean those ears that sold out earrings in a matter of minutes every time he puts on something new. Any drag becomes his highlight because they can never. Love this for him. 👑 Taehyung," a viewer noted.

"Taehyungs impact never fails to amaze me 🤌," another fan added.

Is BTS' Taehyung preparing for a new project?

Expand Tweet

Ad

BTS’ Taehyung returned to Seoul via Gimpo Airport on July 1, 2025, after reportedly concluding a brief overseas schedule. He had quietly departed the country on June 29, shortly after attending the opening night of bandmate Jin’s solo concert, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR.

During the show, the Winter Bear singer left the venue before it ended, sparking talk about an urgent commitment. At that moment, there was no advance notice from his management regarding any journey arrangements.

Ad

As fans had guessed about the unexpected visit, it was later verified that the artist had traveled to Japan for a brief promotional engagement. No further details were released about what the schedule included.

Since finishing his military service, BTS' V has gradually returned to a few public appearances. The trip came shortly after his June 20 Weverse livestream, where he casually mentioned he’d been busy with something new.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More