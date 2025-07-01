“Just a normal day”– Fans joke about BTS’ Taehyung’s lightning-fast Japan trip as “Have a safe flight” and “Welcome home” trend back-to-back

On July 1, 2025, BTS’ Kim Taehyung arrived in South Korea following the completion of a brief work-related schedule in Japan. The artist had departed on June 29 without drawing much public attention, right after attending bandmate Jin’s concert the previous day.

Ad

His comeback was captured on video as he stepped out of the airport in a black outfit.

When he arrived, one reporter called out, “It's been a long time a while, have you been well?" Taehyung paused, removed his headphone from one ear, and nodded casually.

He then seemed to give out a chuckle when the individual added, “Missed you alot.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The swift nature of the trip (just two days abroad) also became a point of interest among followers:

"Just a normal day😭🤣always having crisis bw two things," an X user commented.

Tae's Son🐶ᵈᵃᵈᵈʸ’ˢ ʰ♡ᵐᵉ✧ @TaetaebearKim LINK Just a normal day😭🤣always having crisis bw two things," an X user commented.

Ad

From “Safe Flight” to “Welcome Home” in record time, fans hilariously react to BTS’ Taehyung’s brief trip to Japan.

"The duration between HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT TAEHYUNG and WELCOME BACK TAEHYUNG is shorter than his lives," a fan remarked.

"Can’t believe we’ve reached a point where the time between HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT TAEHYUNG and WELCOME HOME TAEHYUNG is shorter than his livestreams 🤣😭," a user mentioned.

Ad

"Same as his iconic speech in a music award night he just said “Hi and goodbye” 😂😂😂💜💜💜," a person shared.

Others called him "privacyhyung":

"Privacyhyung didn’t even give us a chance to trend HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT TAEHYUNG after two years," a netizen said.

"Taehyung flew to Japan undetected on June 29 and came back to SK today. He is using his camouflage skills in military to board a plane undetected 😭," a viewer noted.

Ad

"Ig it's WELCOME HOME TAEHYUNG HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT TAEHYUNG BORAHAE TAEHYUNG coz we don't know what exactly he's doing🤧," another fan added.

BTS' Taehyung hinted at new project after military discharge

Expand Tweet

Ad

BTS’ Kim Taehyung appeared on his second Weverse livestream on June 20, 2025, 10 days after completing his armed service.

The K-pop idol casually dropped that he’s been busy with something new, although he withheld further details.

"This is probably… Maybe if we wait a little longer, I think it'll come out. But, it’s not really a big deal. Oh, but to me, it's actually a huge deal," V said while chatting with fans.

Ad

The Winter Bear singer officially signed out of his enlistment duties on June 10, 2025. He had entered service back on December 11, 2023, alongside BTS leader Kim Namjoon.

He kicked things off with five weeks of boot camp, followed by three more weeks of training at the Army General Administration School.

After that, the K-pop idol was placed with the 2nd Division in Chuncheon, in the Gangwon area.

In other news, BTS’ V earns Trend of the Year – K-Pop Solo for June at the Korea Grand Music Awards with over 500K votes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More