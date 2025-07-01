“King Taehyung” — Fans proud as BTS’ V secures 'Trend of the Year – K-Pop Solo' at Korea Grand Music Awards, marking his third monthly win in a row

On June 30, 2025, X-account THVpopbase reported that BTS' Taehyung earned the title of ‘Trend of the Year – K-Pop Solo’ for sQ2 June at the 2025 Korea Grand Music Awards. This win follows his earlier titles in April and May, keeping his solo streak steady.

The K-pop idol pulled in 503,348 fan votes, locking in the lead for the third time straight. Organizers shared that he’ll be getting a physical trophy to mark the June round.

The Korea Grand Music Awards, which puts a spotlight on yearly standouts in music, is scheduled for November 14 and 15 at Incheon’s INSPIRE Stadium. Right after the latest results were posted, fans flooded platforms with posts, cheering for his ongoing solo run.

Another one for the king Taehyung CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG TREND OF JUNE WINNER V," an X user commented.

Fans are celebrating the 29-year-old's win as June’s “K-Pop Solo Star of the Month,” expressing pride and excitement online.

"V truly deserves to be the #1 most loved K-Soloist !," a fan remarked.

"THERE GOES MY LITTLE STAR U DO U BABY," a user mentioned.

"LETS GO FOR JULYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY," a person shared.

Meanwhile, some congratulated him and supported him for his ongoing achievements.

"Congratulations Vbear! Keep shining the brightest!✌️💜👏👏💪💪," a netizen said.

"Admired and influential solo artists. his impact goes far beyond music, it's presence, it's art, it's soul. each recognition like this only proves what we already know: V is a trend, a talent, a legacy unfolding in real time. Congratulations, Taehyung The world is watching and applauding," a viewer noted.

"Congratulations my love ❤️," another fan added.

BTS member Taehyung gains global traction following fellow artist Jin’s live concert appearance

BTS' V drew widespread attention after showing up at the debut day of Jin’s solo music tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, held on June 28th at the Goyang Auxiliary Stadium. This marked the Bangtan madnae's inaugural solo performance after his comeback from armed service last year.

The Winter Bear singer was spotted in the audience alongside fellow BTS bandmates j-hope and RM. Dressed casually in a black tank top, V’s appearance was brief but widely circulated on social media platforms soon after the concert began.

After his showing, V’s name soared to 100% on Google Trends globally within the singer category. His real name, Kim Taehyung, additionally secured the sixth spot worldwide. The surge in search interest came from countries including the United States and over 20 others.

The spike in digital curiosity followed a similar pattern on June 27, too, when V’s name started gaining traction soon after Netflix premiered the third installment of Squid Game. Although no formal confirmation had been issued, rumors regarding a potential cameo by V prompted a rise.

