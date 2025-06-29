"Main character energy" — Fans react as BTS' V marks 100% Google Worldwide peak including US & more with brief appearance at Jin's solo concert

BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, took over social media after reaching 100 percent peak on Google Trends Worldwide. On June 28, 2025, V was spotted at the #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, the first show of his fellow BTS member Jin's solo world tour.

Fans on social media noticed that the K-pop idol was trending on Google following his appearance in the audience at Jin's concert in Goyang. Notably, the keyword ‘V,’ under the singer category, reached the 100 percent search value on Worldwide Google Trends.

In addition, V achieved the same peak results for trending search keywords in the United States and twenty other nations. Moreover, his real name, 'Kim Taehyung,' also took over global trends at rank No. 6 on June 28, 2025.

As Google Search Trends demonstrated the BTS vocalist’s global popularity, fans could not contain their excitement. Many also pointed out how his brief appearance at the concert—wearing an all-black fit, with a tank top styled with pants—had people rushing to search for him on Google. One fan on X wrote:

"Main character energy."

"Taehyung just casually showed up at a concert for 10 mins and the whole media went wild. He ended up being the most searched on Google worldwide Just like the way main characters always make their entrance," a fan added.

"He just came like 20 minutes. Ate and left and he still go viral and trending for X and TikTok.." a netizen wrote.

Fans continued to discuss BTS' V's influence over his audience.

"99.9% of the Time, you can be sure that Taehyung will reach a Peak of 100% (or more) on Google trend/search when there’s news or update about him. He is always the Idol/Celebrity that catches people’s attention & curiosity. It’s just a Taehyung thing," a user mentioned.

"The social distance king and main topic man for a reason one glimpse of him had everyone on feral," a fan commented.

"Proven fact. Taehyung always gets people’s attention and curiosity . He doesn’t have to perform on stage to make noise," another user stated.

BTS’ V took over Google Trends over cameo speculations in Squid Game 3

BTS’ V took over Google Search Trends alongside Squid Game 3 as many fans anticipated his appearance on the Netflix series. V reached the 100% search mark on Google Trends Worldwide, as well as in over 30 countries, on June 27, 2025, which marked the release of Squid Game 3. Additionally, phrases like "V in Squid Game" reportedly saw up to 300 percent search interest on the same day.

Speculation began after his red suit costume at the Permission to Dance concert back in December 2021. Kim Taehyung wore a red suit with the famous Squid Game mask, similar to that of the Pink Soldiers. The BTS member was also seen with Lee Jung-jae, who plays Seong Gi-hun, on several occasions, which further fueled the rumors.

In January 2025, during an interview with BuzzFeed UK, Lee Jung-jae and Wi Ha-joon dodged questions about V's speculated cameo, saying they could not comment on it. However, the rumors proved to be untrue, as he did not appear in the third season of Squid Game.

In other news, BTS’ Kim Taehyung completed his military duties on June 10, 2025, and was officially discharged along with Kim Namjoon.

