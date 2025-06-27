Who is Kang No-eul in Squid Game 3? Guard 011 and North Korean defector involved with Player 246

Squid Game 3 character Kang No-eul, played by Park Gyu-young, has garnered attention among viewers due to her mysterious background and involvement with Player 246. On Friday, June 27, 2025, Squid Game 3, the highly anticipated season of Netflix's most-watched non-English series. Park Gyu-young’s Kang No-eul is a North Korean defector who was forced to leave her daughter and husband behind in the country.

In Squid Game, she took the position of the pink soldier named Guard 011, who aided the game makers to help the competition move smoothly. Before joining the game as a guard, she was told that she would be aiding people who feel “hopeless” during the tasks. Kang No-eul worked diligently by ending people's lives in Squid Game, as she believed this would relieve them from the misery and prevent them from going through the pain of an organ transplant.

She experienced the reality for years and saw the organ trafficking. Kang No-eul calls out the masked officer for deceiving her. Amidst the chaos of Seong Gi-hun's rebellion, Kang No-eul decided to save Player 246, aka Park Gyeong-seok (played by Lee Jin-wook). In Squid Game 3, it is revealed that when Kang No-eul was a mascot worker at an amusement park, she met an unwell girl, and her father was Park Gyeong-seok.

He joined the game to make enough funds to combat his daughter’s cancer. She recognized him in the game, and if he could not make it out alive, his daughter would be separated from him forever. Kang No-eul is reminded of her baby when she sees Player 246’s daughter. This was the reason why she helped Player 246 escape the island.

Did Kang No-eul, aka Guard 011, and Park Gyeong-seok reunite with their kids in Squid Game 3?

In Squid Game 3's finale, Park Gyeong-seok was able to get out of the island with the help of the Pink Soldier, aka Guard 011. Six months after the game, he was spotted working at the amusement park and finally met his daughter again, who had been healed from the illness. Kang No-eul also reunited with Player 246’s daughter at the same park.

Notably, Park Gyeong-seok is still unaware of Kang No-eul’s identity as Guard 011; this is because her face was hidden the entire time under the mask. Kang No-eul told him she used to also work at the amusement park while he made a sketch for her.

On the other hand, it was previously revealed that Kang No-eul was an army soldier who took down her senior soldier along with his team members. She had to escape North Korea to avoid the consequences that followed after killing her fellow soldiers. However, she could not bring her daughter along with her.

As Kang No-eul longed for her daughter, she put detectives to find her. The detectives told her that her daughter may not have made it out alive, and were convinced she could not meet her. However, Kang No-eul did not give up and pushed them to continue looking for her.

In the final episode of Squid Game 3, Kang No-eul found out that there is a possibility that her daughter may be in China. She was seen at the airport, seemingly on her journey to China.

Meanwhile, fans and viewers may watch all three seasons of Squid Game on Netflix.

