What time does Squid Game 3 release? Here’s when and where to watch it in your country

Squid Game 3, starring Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, Lee Byung-hun, and more, is all set to be released on Friday, June 27, 2025, on Netflix. In the previous season, Lee Jung-jae’s character Seong Gi-hun, aka Player 456, remains unaccomplished in his mission against the system of the game, which plays with the lives of people.

The upcoming season promises to showcase the players' confrontation with more dangerous games as they move ahead. As the level of difficulty increases with each round, Seong Gi-hun has to make decisions that will lead them to unbearable outcomes.

Meanwhile, tensions soar as Hwang In-ho (played by Lee Byung-hun) resumes his work as the Front Man. Furthermore, Hwang Jun-ho (played by Wi Ha-joon) is still on his search for the island.

Trending

It is yet to be seen whether Player 456 will win this rebellious war or turn out to be like the Front Man. Squid Game 3 will premiere on June 27, 2025, at 4 pm KST in South Korea and 3 am ET in the United States on Netflix.

Squid Game: Release time and where to watch

Expand Tweet

The full release schedule of Squid Game 3 across different regions is listed below.

Release date

Country & zone

Release time

June 27, 2025 India, Indian Standard Time

12:30 pm June 27, 2025 United States, Eastern Time

3 am June 27, 2025 United Kingdom, British Summer Time

8 am June 27, 2025 South Korea, Korean Standard Time

4 pm June 27, 2025 France, Central European Summer Time

9 am June 27, 2025 Australia, Australian Central Standard Time 4:30 pm

Notably, the show can be streamed on Netlfix with an active subscription, which starts at $7.99 per month for the Standard plan with ads. The Standard plan comes at $17.99 per month. The Premium plan can be availed at $24.99 per month.

What to expect from Seong Gi-hun and Hwang In-ho in Squid Game 3?

Squid Game follows a competition where players participate to earn a large sum of money, risking their lives, with only one winner emerging at last who gets to take the cash. The forthcoming season will delve deeper into more emotional and psychological aspects as Seong Gi-hun makes a comeback to the game, after facing failure.

According to Netflix’s Tudum, director Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed what challenges Gi-hun will face as Hwang In-ho will go back to his original position. He also revealed the Front Man's plans to take down Gi-hun, saying:

“For Front Man, sending Gi-hun back to the game rather than killing him makes sense. He wants Gi-hun to really feel and understand the heavy price of his own mistakes. Front Man wants Gi-hun to be driven to a state where he will finally give up his faith in humanity as well as faith in himself. It's important for the Front Man that Gi-hun return to the game.”

Expand Tweet

Lee Byung-hun, who illustrates the role of Hwang In-ho, added to the Squid Game 3 director’s statement, saying that he agreed with him. He further said that the Front Man's concern is not whether Player 456 will survive or die.

Byung-hun added that the Front Man's mission was to make Gi-hun wear off his energy and eventually give up on the idea of breaking the game's system. The Front Man wants Player 456 to have the same perspectives since they both carry the record of the winners of the game.

Expand Tweet

Squid Game 3 showcases the journey of the remaining players played by Im Si-wan, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Roh Jae-won, Kang Han-eul, Lee David, Kang Ae-shim, and former IZ*ONE member Jo Yu-ri. Additionally, Park Gyu-young will also join as the pink soldier.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More