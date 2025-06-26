What time does Squid Game 3 release? Here’s when and where to watch it in your country

Squid Game 3, starring Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, Lee Byung-hun, and more, is all set to be released on Friday, June 27, 2025, on Netflix. In the previous season, Lee Jung-jae’s character Seong Gi-hun, aka Player 456, remains unaccomplished in his mission against the system of the game, which plays with the lives of people.
The upcoming season promises to showcase the players' confrontation with more dangerous games as they move ahead. As the level of difficulty increases with each round, Seong Gi-hun has to make decisions that will lead them to unbearable outcomes.
Meanwhile, tensions soar as Hwang In-ho (played by Lee Byung-hun) resumes his work as the Front Man. Furthermore, Hwang Jun-ho (played by Wi Ha-joon) is still on his search for the island.
It is yet to be seen whether Player 456 will win this rebellious war or turn out to be like the Front Man. Squid Game 3 will premiere on June 27, 2025, at 4 pm KST in South Korea and 3 am ET in the United States on Netflix.
Squid Game: Release time and where to watch
The full release schedule of Squid Game 3 across different regions is listed below.
Notably, the show can be streamed on Netlfix with an active subscription, which starts at $7.99 per month for the Standard plan with ads. The Standard plan comes at $17.99 per month. The Premium plan can be availed at $24.99 per month.
What to expect from Seong Gi-hun and Hwang In-ho in Squid Game 3?
Squid Game follows a competition where players participate to earn a large sum of money, risking their lives, with only one winner emerging at last who gets to take the cash. The forthcoming season will delve deeper into more emotional and psychological aspects as Seong Gi-hun makes a comeback to the game, after facing failure.
According to Netflix’s Tudum, director Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed what challenges Gi-hun will face as Hwang In-ho will go back to his original position. He also revealed the Front Man's plans to take down Gi-hun, saying:
“For Front Man, sending Gi-hun back to the game rather than killing him makes sense. He wants Gi-hun to really feel and understand the heavy price of his own mistakes. Front Man wants Gi-hun to be driven to a state where he will finally give up his faith in humanity as well as faith in himself. It's important for the Front Man that Gi-hun return to the game.”
Lee Byung-hun, who illustrates the role of Hwang In-ho, added to the Squid Game 3 director’s statement, saying that he agreed with him. He further said that the Front Man's concern is not whether Player 456 will survive or die.
Byung-hun added that the Front Man's mission was to make Gi-hun wear off his energy and eventually give up on the idea of breaking the game's system. The Front Man wants Player 456 to have the same perspectives since they both carry the record of the winners of the game.
Squid Game 3 showcases the journey of the remaining players played by Im Si-wan, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Roh Jae-won, Kang Han-eul, Lee David, Kang Ae-shim, and former IZ*ONE member Jo Yu-ri. Additionally, Park Gyu-young will also join as the pink soldier.