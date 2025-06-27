"TRAGIC"— Squid Game 3 viewers shocked by plot twist as Player 222 delivers baby girl mid hide-and-seek round

Squid Game 3 character viewers were left in shock to see the tragic deaths that followed Player 222's, aka Kim Jun-hee's, childbirth. On June 27, 2025, Netflix unveiled all six episodes of Squid Game 3, where the competition gets tougher and psychologically draining for the players.

Ad

The players were divided into two groups for the hide-and-seek game, where the red ones would use a knife to kill and eliminate the blue ones. The blue players will hide in rooms and have the keys to other doors, which will allow them to escape. If the red ones fail to kill one of the blue players, they will be eliminated.

Player 222, played by Jo Yu-ri, who was close to her delivery, picked the blue ball and ended up delivering her baby girl in one of the rooms with the help of Yang Geum-ja/Player 149 (Kim Ae-shim). Meanwhile, Geum-ja’s son Park Yong-shik (Yang Dong-geun), in team red, was a threat to Player 222 and her baby.

Ad

Trending

Yang Geum-ja had no other choice but to eliminate her own son to save the baby. Meanwhile, Player 120, aka Cho Hyun-ju (Park Sung-hoon), reached there with a hopeful message that they could survive and leave the room. But soon, Cho Hyun-ju was also killed by Lee Myung-gi/Player 333 (Im Si-wan).

The bombshell of twists through several deaths in Squid Game 3, episode 2, left the fans in devastation. They were moved by Yang Geum-ja’s actions and expressed their emotions online.

Ad

"She was the one who gave life to her son and the one who took it away. A mother who sacrificed her own son for an innocent baby. TRAGIC," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The most emotional scene of squid game season 3. A mother killed her son so that new born baby could survive," a user added.

"Mother Killed his Own son to Save life of new born Baby I am crying," a user said.

Squid Game 3 fans were emotional over Cho Hyun-ju's sudden elimination despite his tremendous efforts to win.

"DID J JUST WAYCH JUN-HEE GIVE BIRTH THEN HYUN-JU DIE IN THE SPAN OF LIKE 10 MINUTES...." a fan stated.

Ad

"Ep2 had me laughing, crying, and holding my breath, all at once! I actually shed a tear for No120. The way he fought 2ru the chaos nd even reached d exit… only to turn back for the pregy girl & d grandma? Only 4 the baby dad to kill him," a netizen commented.

"The way Jang Geum-ja (Player 149) is holding the baby- This probably reminder her of Park Yong-sik (Player 007) when he was a baby," a netizen wrote.

Ad

What happens to Jo Yu-ri's character Kim Jun-hee, aka Player 222, in Squid Game 3?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kim Jun-hee is a pregnant participant who joined Squid Game in the second season. Being an orphan, she had no support from anyone but dated a YouTuber named MC Coin/Lee Myung-gi, who made cryptocurrency-related content.

After losing millions of dollars due to a crypto scam, she parted ways with MC Coin and later learned that she was pregnant with his baby. She played Dakkji and won continuously due to her skills and eventually decided to be a part of the game, where she saw Lee Myung-gi.

Ad

Ad

In Squid Game 3, after giving birth to her baby, she does not seem to be in a condition to continue the game. In episode 4, during a game, she urged Seong Gi-hun to look after her baby while she moved towards the final step and took her own life.

Squid Game 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More