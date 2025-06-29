“KIM TAEHYUNG IS A MENACE” — BTS’ V's appearance in a tank top at Jin’s concert leaves fans in a frenzy 

On June 28, 2025, BTS member Kim Taehyung attended the debut performance of fellow bandmate Jin’s solo concert series, RUN SEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, which took place at the Goyang Auxiliary Stadium.

Ad

Several online videos captured Taehyung's entrance at the venue. The K-pop idol wore a jet-black sleeveless tee, loose-fit joggers, and completed the look with a grey knit cap. As some fans called out his name, V responded briefly by sticking out his tongue.

Ad

Trending

Many fans reacted to his ensemble, especially the arm-revealing vest that accentuates his physique.

"KIM TAEHYUNG IS A MENACE," an X user commented.

TAE GUIDE @taeguide LINK KIM TAEHYUNG IS A MENACE

Ad

One fan described him as “gorgeous," while others said that "this should be illegal."

"Our gorgeous and breathtaking Taehyung attended Jin's concert. I noticed he was more quiet and shy than other times. But the show must go on apparently. I hope he had a good time anyways. One thing is for sure. This man is the most handsome man in the world! Lucky bunny😉," a fan remarked.

Ad

"TAEHYUNG IN A SLEEVELESS AT JIN’S CONCERT??? THE WAY HE JUST CASUALLY SHOWED UP AND STOLE EVERYONE’S BREATH?? THIS SHOULD BE ILLEGAL 😭🔥," a user mentioned.

"Ok i can be calm about this i just need 3-5 business days to process and then ALDKKEKDJDNDKD NO IM NOT CALM AHHHHHHHAHHHHH," a person shared.

Admirers said that the BTS member's visual in a sleeveless tank top at a concert wasn't in their "bingo card," meanwhile, another added, "He's such a tease."

Ad

"Taehyung in a fu*king tank top in a concert wasn’t in my 2025 bingo card," a netizen said.

"Taehyung showed up in a tank top, then slipped into a jacket like he didn’t just set everyone's heart on fire. He is sucha tease 😭😭 he out here flirting with all our sanity 😩😩," a viewer noted.

Ad

"TAEHYUNG WEAR A SHIRT FOR DAMN SAKE WHY ARE YOU NAKED AT A CONCERT," another fan added.

BTS' V, RM, and j-hope attend Jin’s debut concert

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alongside BTS V, bandmates RM and j-hope also showed up at Jin’s solo showcase, RunSeokjin Ep. Tour. This marked Jin’s debut live stage as a soloist after wrapping up his mandatory service.

The three artists uploaded snaps and motion clips to Instagram, capturing scenes from the event. At the same time, attendees at the concert dropped fan-shot footage across social platforms.

In those clips, the trio was seen sitting close together, chatting and watching the show. In some frames, they were seen bouncing to the beat of Jin’s solo numbers. RM wore a casual fit (an orange tee, slate-grey slacks, a sky-blue cap, and shoes that matched. j-hope, on the other hand, opted for a plain white top, cream-colored pants, and a red jacket.

Ad

Earlier, all seven BTS members were seen together at j-hope HOPE ON THE STAGE finale on June 13th. The event also coincided with the group’s 12th anniversary, marking a rare public appearance featuring the full lineup since their military service period.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More