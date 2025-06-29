On June 28, 2025, BTS' Taehyung, aka V, was spotted at the Goyang Auxiliary Stadium for the opening night of Jin's solo concert, RUN SEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. Accompanied by fellow members, RM and j-hope, Taehyung was part of the audience cheering on the eldest member's first solo stage. Although their presence alone was enough to set social media on fire, it was V's understated outfit that stole the show.

Dressed in a black tank, a pair of black joggers, and a grey knit beanie, the Winter Ahead singer drew attention with his relaxed yet sharp look. The beanie, as many quickly discovered, came from ATiiSSU. For those unaware, ATiiSSU is a recently launched headwear label by Gentle Monster. Within hours of the event, the item was marked as sold out on the brand's official website.

Soon after, ATiiSSU and its sister brand Tamburins publicly expressed their excitement and followed the idol on Instagram.

"I screamed when I saw the photo - I love you!!!!!!!!!!!!," one representative said. "A legendary guy wore our amazing hat!" another said.

As the buzz grew, fans took over social media timelines with reactions ranging from amused pride to appreciation for the singer's global impact.

"KIM TAEHYUNG the legend," one X user tweeted.

Some pointed out that while other celebrities got brand deals, it was the brands chasing this K-pop star. Others joked that even a quiet concert visit could turn into a viral fashion moment.

"I have always said that-For others its like ohh he bagged this and this brand but for Taehyung it's the opposite. It's the brand which bags Tae and its not an easy task for sure," a fan commented.

"I love it how these brands are so excited and happy whenever Tae's seen with wearing their brand, it's so cute," another one said.

"He doesn't carry brands. the product makes itself brand after wearing Kim Taehyung . Newly launched company or established company everyone would love if Taehyung carrying their brands stuffs," an X user added.

"the way brands keep a look out in case thv weirs their accessories or apparel. they post immediately lol so cute," a netizen wrote.

The phrase "sold-out king" made a return in connection with V, as many noted how unsurprising it was to see yet another item disappear from the shelves after he wore it.

"Sold out king like always," a fan remarked.

"The list of products he is selling out keeps getting longer. Brands also celebrating whenever he wore their products," an X user mentioned.

"You see how nobody is acting surprised cause we're so used to it, it's another normal day in Taeville for our Sold out king," a user added.

Taehyung's latest activities: Military service, global search peaks, and comeback buzz

Taehyung's appearance at Jin's concert marks one of his first public appearances since completing his mandatory military service. He served in the Special Duty Team (SDT) of the South Korean military police force and was lauded for his commitment and discipline. On Taehyung's last day of service, 10 June 2025, he was officially discharged in the rank of sergeant.

V has since gradually strayed back into the limelight. Before Jin's concert, he went to j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE finale and a classical music event with the famous director, Park Chan-wook. On Jin's concert day, search terms related to "V" and "Kim Tae-hyung" peaked and were global trends in Google Trends.

Moreover, V became the most-cheered celebrity in South Korean military history, crossing 4.6 million messages before discharge. He is the only public figure to surpass 3 million on the platform.

With more appearances expected and a BTS group comeback planned for 2026, V's post-military chapter is already shaping up nicely.

