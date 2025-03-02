“Giant pop star is on the rise” — Fans react as BTS’ Jungkook becomes the only K-Pop artist to be inducted on Google's ‘List of Main Pop Boys’

As of March 2, 2025, BTS' Jungkook has been inducted on Google's ‘List of Main Pop Boys.’ He was recognized among the top echelons of pop music, such as Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, and Benson Boone, among others.

Ad

Jeon Jungkook has been a part of BTS since its formation in 2013 under BigHit Entertainment (now HYBE). Jungkook released his debut solo album in 2023, a decade after his debut.

In 2023, his debut solo album, GOLDEN, achieved phenomenal commercial success, with three tracks topping the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global 200 (Excl. U.S.) charts consecutively.

He also became the second Korean soloist to top the Billboard Hot 100 after BTS' Jimin.

Global fans were delighted to see the Grammy-nominated Korean artist listed among esteemed leading pop artists. They hailed this as one of his Herculean achievements.

Ad

Trending

One fan commented on X:

"Not surprised at all. Outside Kpop world not driven by armin, JK has taken the world b surprise. With his first debut album.. He made people take Notice. Giant pop star is on the rise. And he just started."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans hailed him as the "main pop boy" and "Kingkook" as they flooded X with their celebratory comments.

"Notice how these names doesn't sound odd. All known for their voices (in a good way)," a fan wrote.

""THE MAIN POP BOYS"!!! To those who can sing live and sing it well," another fan commented.

"All big artists, kingkook, the main pop boy," another fan added.

Ad

More such reactions read:

"Wow, that's pretty incredible. Thank you Google! What an amazing group to be a part of," a fan commented.

"JB, Jungkook, The Weekend! All my favs in one frame," another fan reacted.

"The international pop star, our Jk," another fan added.

More about BTS' Jungkook's global achievements

Expand Tweet

Ad

In July 2023, the Still With You singer-songwriter dropped his debut solo single, SEVEN, in collaboration with Latto. That song opened at No.1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200.

On November 3, 2023, he released his solo debut album, GOLDEN, featuring 11 English tracks including Western collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Major Lazer, DJ Snake, and more. Eight tracks from the album entered the Top 10 on the US iTunes chart on the day of its release, making history.

Ad

By September 2024, his song, Somebody, from the GOLDEN album crossed 100 million streams on Spotify, being his eighth track from it to reach that milestone.

With this, the BTS singer became the first K-pop soloist with 18 songs, each having topped 100 million on the music streaming platform in his career.

The other notable track from GOLDEN, Standing Next to You, became his third silver-certified track in the UK as of September 27, 2024.

Notwithstanding this monumental feat, it also became the fastest to cross through the 600 million streams mark on Spotify within a zone of 189 days.

Ad

On September 18, 2024, the BTS maknae released a documentary film called I AM STILL, customized for close fans to look into his solo journey while recording his album, GOLDEN.

Insights into making music, backstage action, interviews, and electrifying performances are integrated in this film.

Currently, BTS' Jungkook is serving in the 5th Infantry Division of the Republic of Korea Army. He will be officially discharged from his mandatory service on June 11, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback