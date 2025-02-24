“POP SUPERSTAR” — Fans react as BTS’ Jungkook maintains his No. 1 spot as Most Popular Global Male Soloist for 2nd consecutive year

On February 24, 2025, Star News reported that Jungkook of BTS ranked first among Male Solo Artists for two years in a row in the 'Global Artists Top 20' in K-Pop Radar. Additionally, he ranked #1 on K-Pop Radar's most popular K-pop artist charts in the USA, South Korea, and Japan.

For the unversed, K-pop Radar is a platform that keeps tabs on the popularity and digital presence of K-pop artists.

Without releasing fresh music videos in 2024, the BTS idol engaged the people as the most searched K-pop male idol on YouTube Korea.

Fans around the world are celebrating the BTS idol's latest achievement. One fan wrote on X:

"GLOBAL SOLO POP SUPERSTAR JUNGKOOK"

Many others praised the singer's "global dominance," calling him a 'GLOBAL SUPERSTAR.'

"OUR GLOBAL SUPERSTAR JUNGKOOK continues to SHINE nothing more Normal. It's THE Best everyone wants to be like him wants his success, but Gas Jungkook is Jungkook who can?" a fan wrote.

"Jungkook continues to prove his global dominance! Holding the No. 1 spot as the Most Popular Global Male Soloist for the 2nd consecutive year, even while serving in the military ,an unmatched impact!" another fan reacted.

"LET'S GO HIGHER JK. Can't wait for you to be back," another fan added.

More similar reactions on social media indicated the fans' excitement.

"No one is coming close to him tbh," another fan added.

BTS' Jungkook's dominance in global rankings across music charts like Billboard with his solo singles

Jungkook of BTS performs on NBC's "Today" on November 8, 2023, in New York City(Image via Getty)

The BTS member's debut solo single, Seven, released on July 14, 2023, featuring rapper Latto, entered the No.1 position on Billboard Hot 100, Global 200, and Global Excl. US charts. The achievement made him the first Korean solo artist to top all three charts simultaneously.

After the success of Seven, the Grammy-nominated musician released his second single, 3D, featuring Jack Harlow, on September 29, 2023. It debuted at No. 5 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK's Singles Chart. This further contributed to him becoming the 'Most Popular Global Soloist' in two editions of 'Global Artist Top 20' from 2023 and 2024.

As the only male soloist in the Top 5 of 2024's Korean Wave Contents list, BTS member Jungkook has influenced the promotion of Korean culture around the globe.

At the 2024 Melon Music Awards (MMA), he took home three major awards, thus becoming the second most-awarded male solo artist in the event's history. His song Seven became the "Top 50 Most Streamed Songs" across the globe in Apple Music's 2024 list, making it the only song among Korean soloists.

Despite his musical accomplishments, the Please Don't Change singer surprised fans with an intimate glimpse into his life and career in the documentary, Jung Kook: I Am Still. Released in September 2024, it chronicled eight months of his journey of recording his first solo album, Golden, and preparing for mandatory military service.

The documentary offers a glimpse into his personal growth from a budding artist to a global superstar, including his solo stage performances at Times Square's TSX Stage, Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. He became the first Korean/K-pop solo artist to perform at the TSX Stage, which is part of the 18,000-square-foot LED screen system.

In other news, the Standing Next To You singer will be discharged from his active duty service in the South Korean military on June 11, 2025.

