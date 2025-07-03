"The Celine boy is returning"- Fans excited as BTS' Taehyung reported to attend the brand's Paris show, trends soar across X in anticipation

On July 3, 2025, it was reported that BTS' Taehyung will attend the Fall/Winter 2025 Celine fashion show in Paris. He is expected to leave from Incheon Airport on July 4 for his official overseas schedule. Hashtags like #CELINEBOYVISCOMING and #TAEHYUNGxCELINE started trending online.

Ad

The Celine show is set for July 6. V last attended their Paris show in 2022, wearing a red leather jacket and black leather pants, alongside BLACKPINK’s Lisa and actor Park Bo-gum.

Recently, V made a sudden one-day trip to Japan. Many fans now believe that the trip was connected to Celine. He also posted Instagram photos wearing the brand’s clothing and accessories. Many of those products reportedly sold out soon after the post went live.

Ad

Trending

Ad

As anticipation built up, RNX News livestreamed updates about his upcoming flight, further confirming the rumors. An X user, @kimhibtae_thV, wrote,

"Taehyung is about to rewrite history once again in his own name. The Celine boy is returning now to make everyone talk about his presence, and his impact, the fashion world and Paris have missed you ICONIC KING."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans began speculating whether he would attend merely as a guest or even walk the runway. Others joined in celebrating the singer's return to the fashion event.

"He is the main character frrrr," a fan commented.

"So excited! Perhaps KIM TAEHYUNG will even make his runway debut at CELINE Printemps 2026," an X user wrote.

"Prediction time to boost the anticipation: do you think #celineboyv gonna come to a fashion week as a guest or as a model, to make his runway debut? Because we all know that either way it's gonna create a history," another one said.

Ad

"OMG, I'm screaming at the thought of him on the runway!! Taehyung walking as a model would SHATTER everything like, we already know he's the moment, but imagine him owning the runway with that effortlessly cool, magnetic energy. History would be rewritten," a fan added.

Some even hope for a bold fashion moment that matches or exceeds his 2022 debut.

Ad

"CELINE BOY IS COMING BACK TO SERVE AGAIN," a fan mentioned.

"I wonder what design of the new director he is gonna wear?," an X user remarked.

"We look forward to Runwayhyung's debut," another one said.

Taehyung’s history with Celine, post-military glow-up, and rising influence in fashion and beyond

In March 2023, Taehyung was announced as a global ambassador for the luxury French fashion house. Since then, he’s graced multiple magazine covers and led campaigns shot by famed photographer Hedi Slimane.

Ad

While serving in the military from late 2023 until June 10, 2025, his impact didn’t wane. A Celine campaign featuring his black-and-white portraits dominated advertising spaces, especially in cities across China.

Ad

In other news, he was recently spotted at j-hope’s concert on June 13 and joined fellow BTS members at Jin’s solo tour launch on June 28. He also won the “Trend of June: K-pop Solo” award at the Korea Grand Music Awards and remained the most searched K-pop idol on Google for the first half of 2025.

Taehyung's fashion choices continue to set trends. Items he wears, like his Cartier watch, headphones, and beanie, sell out quickly.

Ad

His Instagram following spiked by 300,000 within a day of discharge. It surpassed 67.9 million followers, becoming one of the fastest post-military followership spikes ever.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More