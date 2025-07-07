"A born superstar"- Fans react as BTS' Taehyung emerges as the #1 most influential musician in the world

BTS’ Kim Taehyung emerged at the #1 spot in the most influential musician rankings according to HypeAuditor’s report, a social media analytics platform. Notably, Kim Taehyung was discharged from military service on June 10, 2025, and has not released any new solo music. His last solo track, White Christmas, in collaboration with late singer Bing Crosby, was released on December 6, 2024.
Additionally, the BTS vocalist ranked third on the list of 1000 most influential global influencers, right after football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Kim Taehyung is the highest-ranking artist from the entertainment industry at number 3, followed by pop singer Selena Gomez in fourth place and model Kendall Jenner in fifth place.
As per the most influential global influencers list by countries, the "Layover" singer ranked in the top spot in the United Kingdom and the third spot in the United States. The idol also ranked third in Brazil, once again following Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
As the report circulated on social media, fans could contain their excitement and turned to X to discuss the BTS member’s global presence on the internet.
"Taehyung’s superpower is that he’s authentic, charismatic, utterly endearing, multitalented, a creative genius and mesmerisingly beautiful/handsome. He’s a born superstar," a fan said.
"I love watching him with human beings who are the best in their discipline, both Lionel and Christiano reflect love in their activities, just like our Kim Taehyung in his music and every project he starts, a man with passion, values, and authenticity," a user stated.
"He has only a fraction of their followers, and posts. Mind you, football players are mega stars. His impact is that big and that important. Please laugh next time someone calls him and influencer or insta model, because there's a reason he's so wealthy and a true trendsetter," a netizen wrote.
Fans continued to share their admiration for Kim Taehyung on X.
"Kim Taehyung 100% organic, his authenticity makes him unique, people know it and that's why they love his style, his music, his image," a fan commented.
"HE IS INSANEEEEE HIS POWER IS UNMATCHED HIS LEVEL IS HIGHHHH!!!! OH KIM TAEHYUNG HOW FAMOUS AND POPULAR YOU ARE," another fan commented.
"Tremendous man, how could he not steal all the spotlight in Paris. The darling of fashion," a user stated.
Furthermore, fans looked forward to V's solo activities besides BTS projects.
"He’s been on fire since discharge - no looking back now!" a netizen said.
"The turning point of Kim Taehyung's career as a solo artist! Wait till he acts on TV and on the big screen. He is really the most relevant person in the industry! Congratulations, Taehyung," another netizen added.
"Just wait till he official starts his new era schedule. The world is not going to know what has hit them. CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG," a user mentioned.
BTS’ Taehyung remains the most-followed K-pop idol in the past 25 days on Instagram
BTS’ Kim Taehyung continues to demonstrate his global influence through social media, having over 68.07 million followers on Instagram, the highest for a male K-pop idol. Around 12.4 million followers of V hail from the United Kingdom, which is also the highest number of followers from the country for a Korean pop artist.
Kim Taehyung has been the fastest-followed K-pop idol in the last 25 days, as his count surpassed over 1.22 million following his military discharge. Moreover, the Slow Dancing singer placed in the 75th spot for the most followed page worldwide, and his average post has amassed over 14 million likes.
Meanwhile, SocialBook, a platform specializing in influencer marketing analytics, has revealed in a report that BTS’ Kim Taehyung has the highest engagement rate among any global celebrities. In the last 60 days, V's engagement rate was recorded at 20.6%.
In other news, V attended the Celine Spring/Summer 2026 fashion event in Paris along with Good Boy actor Park Bo-gum on July 6, 2025.