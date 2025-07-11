"Indeed Celine prince"- Fans react as BTS' Kim Taehyung reportedly wears a custom designed outfit by Michael Rider for the Paris Fashion Week showcase

BTS’ Kim Taehyung reportedly donned a custom-designed outfit by Michael Rider at the recent Paris Fashion Week event. On July 6, 2025, he attended Celine’s Spring/Summer 2026 Collection showcase. On July 8, Babrandth, a digital creator on Instagram, gave a breakdown of the full look worn by Kim Taehyung at the event.

Reportedly, the grey embroidered jacket donned by the BTS vocalist was custom-designed and not available for sale. Notably, the recent showcase exhibited designs created by Michael Rider, Celine's creative director. Many fans took to X to comment on V's Celine look.

"Kim Taehyung is indeed Celine Prince," a fan wrote on X.

Trending

"When I saw the red embroidery I knew that it was a thv coded outfit, I just thought he picked it out for himself. but this is crazy lmao, he got it custom tailored, only the best for princehyung," an X user added.

"such a gag that michael rider custom-made this beautiful jacket for taehyung to wear to his debut collection with celine… he’s truly the brand’s prince," a netizen wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans were surprised to learn the news about V's custom-designed jacket.

"Wow. I loved this look so much. Lovely to know it was custom-made for him. It was perfect for him. CELINE has treated Taehyung so well this entire time," an X user mentioned.

"as if the welcome party and all the main character treatment isn’t enough they decided to take it to another level and make a special BEAUTIFUL jacket for him. they really don’t play about their Taehyung," a fan stated.

"This is epic! You realize how big deal this is? In 2022 tae was wearing rtw outfits but now it's an effing CUSTOMIZED BY THEEE MICHAEL RIDER! No wonder we're not seeing <sold out> news. This literally will forever be iconic as a memento of Mike's debut as creative director," a netizen reacted.

Fans also mentioned that the BTS vocalist is the first artist to be featured on Celine's YouTube channel.

"Keep watching it.. i just love how Tae representing Celine and himself here. I wish the video is longer. So proud of you Taehyung-ssi monsieur," an X user said.

"his antis shading him to end up he gets his own personal vdo on celine's channel and they are using taehyung instead of V," a fan mentioned.

"That's amazing news! Taehyung continues to break boundaries and excel in his career," a netizen stated.

Celine drops a video featuring BTS’ Kim Taehyung wearing Michael Rider's Printemps collection 2026

On July 10, 2025, Celine shared a glimpse of BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung's, time ahead of the Paris Fashion Week show held on July 6. Notably, Kim Taehyung is the brand ambassador of the Parisian fashion house and was seen representing the Printemps 2026 collection.

He shared what he looked forward to the most from the event through the video and said,

“I want to live like a Parisian. Today is the first time since being discharged from the military that I get to show ARMY the Celine show. I can't wait to have fun with ARMY again. I want to share all these exciting things with them soon.”

Additionally, this was V's first time attending a fashion event following his official discharge from the South Korean military. And so, the BTS member expressed his excitement to meet his friends and fans. He also revealed jamming to SZA and Dijon's music these days.

Meanwhile, he is expected to join his fellow BTS members to prepare their highly anticipated upcoming album, which is set for a 2026 release.

