"Global superstar"- Fans celebrate as BTS' Taehyung reportedly emerges as the #1 most popular K-pop idol in 21st Century as per Google

BTS’ Kim Taehyung, aka V, recently emerged as the most popular K-pop idol of the 21st century, gaining attention online. According to Google, V reportedly took the first spot of the K-pop idol with the highest popularity rate, surpassing his fellow BTS members and other Korean artists like PSY, IU, and G-Dragon.

The top 12 most popular K-pop artists of the century:

V Jungkook PSY Lisa Jimin IU Suga Jennie Jin RM G-Dragon Yoona

As the reports took over social media, fans couldn't hold back their enthusiasm. They turned to X to share their sincere reactions while also sharing the reasons why they loved the Layover singer.

"Global Star," a fan said.

"makes me proud to be his fan and gives me a positive and happy daily life," a fan stated.

"The world is your oyster Kim Taehyung. So proud of how far you have come. From a hidden member waiting to be seen, to such a celebrated artist today. And you’ve only just begun..," a netizen mentioned.

Fans further shared their thoughts on the popularity of the BTS vocalist.

"I think it's safe to say of all time since the 21st century started from 2001 and the kpop idols before that still ain't Taehyung's level of fame," a user said.

"Wow this is massive omg the man you are Kim Taehyung," a netizen wrote.

"Kim Taehyung’s individuality, endless talents, character, and many more qualities are the reason people are drawn towards him, 1 MOST POPULAR IDOL," a fan commented.

Fans continued to share why they believe BTS' Kim Taehyung deserves the title of the most popular K-pop idol.

"Known for his deep, soulful voice and charismatic presence, V has been an undeniable global sensation, capturing the hearts of millions worldwide since his debut with BTS," a user stated.

"No one comes close in global searches, impact, or presence. Music, fashion, culture — he leads it all. A true icon of our era," a fan wrote.

"Not only the Most Popular but also the HOTTEST. In any physique, concept, outfit, style and look . He just exudes unbothered , nonchalant confidence with “old rich”, elegant and sophisticated vibe and aura," a netizen mentioned.

BTS’ Kim Taehyung updates fans through a recent Weverse live session

On July 14, 2025, BTS member V started a Weverse live streaming session to catch up with his fans and share daily updates about his schedule. Notably, he started a live video after J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook had already held a streaming session.

V stated,

“I’m still exercising and playing sports, and since today is not a day we were working on music, it’s our free time. Swimming, and after that there was nothing much to do—I worked out and met my friend who lives here, and we had a meal after a long time.”

BTS member V attended the Celine fashion event at Paris Fashion Week on July 6, 2025. He was seen with fellow South Korean stars Bae Suzy and Park Bo-gum, his Wonderland co-stars.

The next day, on July 7, Suzy shared photos of herself and Kim Taehyung (V) on Instagram. The pictures quickly went viral, exciting fans of both stars.

Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung is working on the forthcoming album of BTS alongside his members, which is set to be the group's highly anticipated comeback music piece scheduled to be out in 2025.

