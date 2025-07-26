"My Parasocial family" — Fans react as j-hope opens up about having fun with BTS members amid comeback album preparations

On July 26, 2025, BTS' j-hope began a live streaming session on Weverse to interact with fans. In the live session, he spoke about how the BTS members are spending time together while working on their highly anticipated comeback album.j-hope mentioned that the group shares meals and playful moments, adding that the members have become even funnier than before. The idol added:“Now that I'm with the members, I laugh a lot. The laughter doesn't stop. Everyone's become so funny. We're eating so well, and we all eat together. How long has it been since we did everything, like eating all together?”Notably, the septet had not spent much time together over the past three years due to their military obligations. Subsequently, fans expressed excitement at seeing the group reunited and preparing for a musical comeback. One fan on X wrote:&quot;A tear just fell down my... eye my Parasocial family love each other so fcking much never separate these 7 soulmates god.&quot;&quot;Happiness comes from small things, and that's what they do, laugh, eat, dance, work, create a memory that will last for ages, together they are unstoppable and that makes me so happy. MY HEART IS COMPLETE,&quot; a user wrote.&quot;I'm very glad and thankful to have woken up at the right time. I was just setting a playlist to kickstart the morning when Hobi came live, trying to make a heart with his hair. Loving that the Tannies are together, happy and healthy,&quot; a netizen stated.Fans stated that the bond the BTS members shared was more like a family.&quot;This is it. The dream. All we wanted to know. They’re healthy and happy working TOGETHER and having FUN! My heart is full,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;And that my friends is what family (the family we create), is all about..Laughing a lot, creating beautiful memories and eat well...In Greece, they say that when you eat well, you live well.. And when you do it with people you love, IT'S EVEN BETTER,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Our family's back together like old times. Memories 2025 or whatever we get from this time is gonna break my heart and put it back together at the same time,&quot; a user stated.Others mentioned that j-hope appeared to be happier around his fellow BTS members.&quot;&quot;The laughter doesn’t stop.&quot; hobi is the happiest when hes with the members. I remember when they did their first post-military ot7 live and he was SOOO GIGGLY falling off the sofa and everything,&quot; a user wrote.&quot;My sunshine sunshining. God keep them happy always,&quot; a netizen added.&quot;Tannies feeling like they are finally back home because they are doing things together again,&quot; another netizen mentioned.BTS’ j-hope shares his recent activities with fellow membersDuring the July 26, 2025, Weverse live, j-hope said he started the session to greet fans and update them on his and the other BTS members' well-being. He also reassured fans that all members would soon appear together in a group Weverse live stream. The idol said:“Later on, we'll come do a live together. We'll come here together.&quot;The Arson singer also shared how Jimin has supported him during recent difficult times. He added:“Jiminie is so funny. Really, he's so funny, Park Jimin. He's my laugh button. When I'm having a hard time/am so tired, I just poke Jimin's body, and he makes me laugh.”In other news, j-hope headlined the 2025 Lollapalooza Berlin on the second day of the music festival, July 13. During his 90-minute set, he performed recent solo tracks Killin’ It Girl and Mona Lisa, along with BTS songs such as Dynamite and Mic Drop, among others.