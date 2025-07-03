“That’s so wholesome”— Fans touched as Korean bus driver thanks BTS’ Jimin and j-hope for sharing his ‘Killin’ It Girl’ challenge video on Instagram

A Korean bus driver's message for BTS’ Jimin for sharing his Killin’ It Girl dance cover gained fans’ attention. Recently, Jimin shared a story of a bus driver, mikistyle, who is also active as a YouTuber, doing a cover of j-hope's Killin’ It Girl on his Instagram page.

Ad

The cover swiftly spread across social media, garnering recognition from fans. Mikistyle left a comment on one of his videos expressing his gratitude towards Jimin. He shared how his daily activities included working as a bus driver and dancing part-time to bring happiness and smiles to others.

He said:

“Dear Jimin, You didn't just share my video. You shared my heart, story, and dream. I'm not a person who goes on stage, but a Korean bus driver who runs through the darkness every day. Dancing is not for the stage, but for conveying a little smile and courage to the passers-by” (as translated by @PJM_data on X).

Ad

Trending

Mikistyle further added,

“That one gesture of yours changed everything. Now the world looks at me. It's because you were the first to see me. Thank you so much, Jimin. You made my normal life a day where I feel like a legend. I will keep dancing. For you, for ARMY, and for hope” (as translated by @PJM_data on X).

Ad

Fans of Jimin expressed their happiness watching Mikistyle comment about the BTS member's gesture towards him. They took to X to share their thoughts about how Jimin's actions affected Mikistyle's life.

"That’s so wholesome," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"What a beautiful message. Jimin has no idea of the impact his good actions have on people… my Jiminie has the kindest soul and people know that," a fan added.

"“It's because you were the first to see me.” literally making my eyes water like you don’t even know. To have someone actually see you and it’s someone like Jimin," a user stated.

Ad

Fans continued to praise the BTS vocalist for his gesture towards the bus driver.

"The way Jimin is just spreading love and positivity in the world is amazing. I stan a model human being. So proud of you, Jimin," a fan commented.

"OH... I'm crying for real, I could say the exact same thing about Jimin. He's really the kind of person who gives that feeling to others. I'm so thankful for him and his light," another fan commented.

Ad

"I teared the f*ck up. nah he’s me for real. I’ll go poetic and sentimental if Jimin acknowledged me too," a netizen wrote.

BTS’ Jimin's upcoming activities: Group music, Are You Sure?! season 2 reports, and more

Ad

Jimin is gearing up for the upcoming album by BTS, which is set for spring 2026. According to the Weverse live streaming on July 1, 2025, RM confirmed that the group is set to have a comeback and the members are preparing for the making of the album. He revealed that the BTS members will travel to the US.

Meanwhile, the members will also match Jin's schedule for the next couple of weeks, as he will be traveling to different countries due to his ongoing world tour. However, BIGHIT MUSIC has not yet confirmed the exact date for the forthcoming music.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In other news, Jimin has reportedly participated in a new season of his travel show titled Are You Sure?! with Jungkook. As per the reports, this season is set in Vietnam and Switzerland. However, nothing has been officially confirmed by their agency.

Meanwhile, Jimin completed military conscription with Jungkook on June 11, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More