"The Jimin privilege"- Fans react as Jin amusingly suggests a special Run Jin episode upon the BTS member's request

BTS’ Jin's joke about a special episode of Run Jin featuring Jimin gained attention from fans online. On July 2, 2025, all seven members of the K-pop boy group gathered for a reunion live streaming session on Weverse.

During the live session, Jimin expressed his wish to appear on Jin's solo variety show, Run Jin. However, the series marked an end on May 27, 2025, with episode 36. The MUSE was aware that the show had concluded, but he just shared his wish. To this, Jin reacted hilariously, saying he would create one more episode just for Jimin.

He said,

“If you want it, then I can bring it back for one more episode."

his interaction between Jin and Jimin about Run Jin had fans in splits. Meanwhile, some fans also expressed their wish to see the FACE singer appear on the show as a guest.

"The Jimin Privilege," a fan said.

"Jimin be careful what you wish for, Hobi didnt even wish for it and look what he got," a fan added.

"Please I need another episode of Run Jin with with Jimin (or Jungkook) please god," a netizen stated.

Fans mentioned the bond Jimin and Jin shared as the eldest member of the septet made the suggestion of a special episode.

"It seems that Jimin saved the humanity closed the ozone hole and stoped the war between Koreas to let seokjin bring back runjin for him what's that luck," a netizen mentioned.

"I'M SURE HE'S GONNA BRING TO BACK EVEN IF ITS FOR ONE MORE EP.. HE'S GONNA DO IT FOR HIM MEMBERS," a user commented.

"JinMin being an 'unpopular' ship will forever be the biggest joke of the century. The love they hold for each other and their bond are so special. They'll move mountains for each other," another user commented.

Fans also shared funny suggestions urging the boy group to bring back their popular variety show, Run BTS.

"guys crazy idea. what if they did ot7 run seokjin. and made it like. a long term series. they cod call it. idk. run bts. just spitballing here idk idk call me crazy," a netizen wrote.

"Alternatively, i propose an idea, run jin but with all the members of bts," a user added.

"I think all six of them should go on Run Seokjin. Perhaps they should rename it to something like idk…Run BTS? Just a thought," a fan said.

More about BTS’ Jin and Jimin's upcoming activities

Jin recently dropped his second album, ECHO, on May 16, followed by the #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, which is his first solo world tour. He concluded the first two shows held on Saturday, June 28, and Sunday, June 29, 2025. He is set to perform his second show in Chiba, Japan, on July 5, 2025.

On the other hand, Jimin recently made his return from the military on June 11, 2025. He became one of the last members of BTS to mark his mandatory military conscription. Notably, he dropped his second and latest solo album, MUSE, on July 19, 2024.

According to the septet's recent live video, they plan to make their music comeback with an album expected to be out in spring of next year. Additionally, the group will travel to the United States to work on their music.

Meanwhile, fans may catch up with BTS’ live session on Weverse.

