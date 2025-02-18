"It's the JIMIN EFFECT"- Fans react as Samyang Vice Chairman credits BTS member for Buldak popularity amid all time high stocks record

BTS’ Jimin has been reportedly named as one of the key contributors to Buldak Ramen's sales by Samyang Foods’ Vice Chairman Kim Jung-soo. On February 18, 2025, Samyang Foods, an international South Korean instant food manufacturing company popular for the production of Buldak Ramen, closed stock price at 886,000 KRW, 1.61 percent higher than the previous day.

During the early hours of February 18, 2025, the food manufacturing company hit an all-time high with a stock price of 920,000 KRW, which was 5.50 percent higher than the day before. According to Herald Economy’s report, the anticipation of Samyang Group turning into an ‘empire stock,’ a 1 million KRW per share company, is rising day by day.

Amid the rise of Samyang Foods' stock price and the growing popularity of Buldak Ramen, BTS’ Jimin is reportedly considered to be a significant contributor to the sales of the product. The FACE singer is known to be a fan of Buldak Bokkeum Myeon. Samyang Foods Vice Chairman Kim Jung-soo was seen expressing his gratitude towards Jimin on national television in 2022.

Kim Jung-soo stated,

“Thankfully, we are seeing a great advertising effect because Jimin, a member of BTS, uploaded a video of himself enjoying Buldak Bokkeum Myeon.”

Notably, the statement by Vice Chairman Kim Jung-soo started to circulate online following the stock price's all-time high record, garnering attention from BTS fans and netizens. They expressed their pride in Jimin on social media while sharing their reactions.

“It's the JIMIN EFFECT,” a fan said

“Well, Samyang's Vice Chairperson literally went on national television to thank Jimin for their company's economic growth so I'm nit surprised they keep bringing it up until now. Literally claiming they built a new factory to supply the demand that Jimin created,” a user added.

“Jimin is always known for his great influence on everything he touches, uses or does that’s why he’s a role model to many . Anything he touches turns gold and that’s the jimin effect,” a netizen stated.

Fans shared how Jimin's choices influenced them to purchase the Ramen brand.

“I'm currently trying a new flavor of buldak every couple of weeks thanks to jimin too. They really are so good,” a fan wrote.

“I buy every week 3 packs. We are obsessed with BULDAK,” a fan said.

“I knew and bought this brand bcoz of Jimin,” a netizen mentioned.

BTS’ Jimin’s reported impact on the spread of Buldak Ramen's global popularity

BTS member Jimin has reportedly boosted the sales of Buldak Ramen by Samyang Foods in the past few years. Buldak Ramen's Bokkeum Myeon flavor was first introduced in 2012, and around 2014 and 2016, it garnered online attention through social media apps like YouTube.

The Buldak Bokkeum Ramen challenge received much participation from netizens trying a spicy flavor from South Korea. The ramen's popularity reportedly gained momentum due to the K-pop boy group BTS, gaining global attention from fans. The group members were seen enjoying the ramen on World Tour and V live sessions.

Furthermore, Jimin opened up about being a fan of Buldak Bokkeum Myeon and is considered to be the number one promoter of the ramen brand due to the same. Notably, Samyang Foods surpassed Nongshim in 2024 in terms of operating profits. As per Herald Economy, the food company recorded a 344.2 billion KRW operating profit, which was 133 percent higher than in 2023.

In other news, BTS’ Jimin is currently fulfilling his national duties and is anticipated to be relieved from his military tasks in 2025.

