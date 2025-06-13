"ACE OF ARTILLERY"- Fans react as BTS' Jimin shares military certifications, achievement badges, and more on Instagram

BTS' Jimin took to Instagram on June 12, 2025, to share his achievements during his military service. The vocalist shared an image of himself in a HYBE LABELS practice room on June 12, 2025. He also shared an image of several certifications, badges awarded to high-performing soldiers, and messages and letters from fellow troop members.
The MUSE singer began his journey as an active-duty soldier alongside his fellow groupmate Jungkook on December 12, 2023, and concluded it on June 11, 2025
Fans were caught by surprise as they did not expect the FACE singer to unveil some certifications he received during his services through the 18-month journey. They expressed their happiness over the recent post by the BTS member.
"ACE OF ARTILLERY," a fan said.
"Thinking about how hard he worked to get through his military life makes me crym. We all know how difficult it is, and he always gives his all in everything he does. Jimin, you will always be our pride," a user stated.
"he really made this post to show off his achievement. Honestly if i did all this i would never shut up about it??! omfg you would be SICK of me," a netizen reacted.
Fans mentioned how multifaceted Jimin was in light of recent achievements.
"Wbk jimin will be the Ace in the military, coz theres Nothing he cant do. Sport, dance, athletics, sciences etc," a user wrote.
"Brimming with pride ! His achievements are admirable but also look at all the words written by hand on his jacket - so small and details - There are no spaces at all. Jimin was so loved by his military team," a netizen wrote.
"This man is incredible. There's nothing he can't do, nothing he's not the best at. His hard work always inpires me to do my best and even more. SO PROUD OF YOU JIMIN," a fan mentioned.
Fans were surprised about the different certifications the BTS vocalist received in the military, with many stating that they were proud of him.
"My nerd. I'm so proud of you. This is a slap to everyone. Karma is real. Jimin atp you're used to being at top your whole life whether a student, idol or a soldier. This is the result of his hardwork," a fan wrote.
"CHEMICAL BIOLOGICAL RADIOLOGICAL NUCLEAR AND EXPLOSIVES. im going insane he’s so INSANE what the f*ckckjsksai my man is so intelligent and s*xy and is truly good at everything he does they dont call him the ACE for no reason," a user commented.
"Look at that!! Just look!! I’m so incredibly proud of Jimin! He worked hard & was & always is so dedicated. Always giving his absolute best. So happy & glad he is showing this. Can’t put into words how proud I am. He is amazing. Let’s go ACE!! PROUD OF YOU JIMIN," a netizen wrote.
BTS’ Jimin shares first Instagram following military discharge
BTS member Jimin made his first Instagram post since December 2023 on June 12, 2025. According to his Instagram update, Jimin shared an image of himself posing against popular graffiti at the HYBE LABELS.
“Don't worry, (I/we) will go to get you soon. We/I will go and come back; keep yourself well, don't get hurt/sick, and please just stay happy. Love you so much,” the graffiti reads.
Notably, these messages were written by Jimin himself before he enlisted in the military. Besides the accolades he received, the BTS member also shared a photo booth image featuring Jungkook.
The images showed Jungkook and Jimin posing in different ways, showcasing their bond. With this photo, the Like Crazy singer acknowledged Jungkook's hard work throughout his military service.
Notably, Min Yoongi, aka Suga, is the only remaining member of BTS currently serving in the military and is expected to be relieved from his duties on June 21, 2025.