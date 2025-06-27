BTS' Jin's 'RUN SEOKJIN_EP.TOUR' to include real-time interactions, variety show-style stages, & more: All you need to know

On June 27, 2025, OSEN reported that BTS member Jin is officially kicking off his solo fan concert series entitled RUN SEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. The first two shows will take place on June 28-29 at the Goyang Sports Complex Auxiliary Stadium in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. The concerts are designed around the concept of being able to interact directly with fans in a live setting.

The tour is based on the singer’s variety-style YouTube series, Run Jin. Each part of the concert feels like an episode of the show, blending comedy with a musical storyline. It’s designed to be an interactive experience, where the singer and fans create the show together live on stage.

His characteristic wit and creativity shape the structure of the show. It will offer a dynamic and immersive format that stands apart from traditional concerts. According to reports from OSEN, the Epiphany singer said:

"I'm excited and worried at the same time since it's my first time doing a fan concert alone, but I'm really looking forward to meeting our ARMY (fandom name). I've prepared hard to bring happiness and fun to ARMY, so I hope you'll enjoy it together at the concert hall."

He also emphasized that he hopes the concert will be a joyful memory for those attending and has tailored the setlist to include moments where the audience can sing along.

He continued:

“I hope everyone will jump and sing along. I would be really happy if many people who came to the concert hall could remember this moment happily and joyfully."

The Goyang performance will have both a live stream on the global platform Weverse and be broadcast on big screens at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul. In addition to the Goyang performance being a special event, singer Choi Ye-na will perform as a guest performer in the first show.

She previously collaborated with Jin on the track Loser from his May 2025 mini album Echo, and Jin and Choi Ye-na will be performing it live together again. Jin and Choi Ye-na's synergy was previously expressed in promotional material, and they are looking to demonstrate their synergy on stage.

More about Jin’s tour dates, concept, and global outreach

The RUN SEOKJIN_EP.TOUR is reported to represent the artist’s effort to run toward his fans across the world after nearly two years of absence. The tour includes 18 performances in nine cities, extending beyond South Korea to Japan, the U.S., the U.K., and the Netherlands.

Following the Goyang concerts, the artist will perform in Chiba and Osaka (Japan), Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, Newark (U.S.), London (U.K.), and Amsterdam (Netherlands). Each city will host two shows, giving fans more chances to attend.

The full tour schedule is as follows:

June 28–29 – Goyang, South Korea @ Goyang Sports Complex Auxiliary Stadium

– Goyang, South Korea @ Goyang Sports Complex Auxiliary Stadium July 5–6 – Chiba, Japan @ Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall

– Chiba, Japan @ Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall July 12–13 – Osaka, Japan @ Kyocera Dome

– Osaka, Japan @ Kyocera Dome July 17–18 – Anaheim, California @ Honda Center

– Anaheim, California @ Honda Center July 22–23 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

– Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center July 26–27 – Tampa, Florida @ Amalie Arena

– Tampa, Florida @ Amalie Arena July 30–31 – Newark, New Jersey @ Prudential Center

– Newark, New Jersey @ Prudential Center August 5–6 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2

– London, United Kingdom @ The O2 August 9–10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

The tour effectively follows Jin's successful solo releases off of his discography in time for Jin's 2024 single HAPPY, and Echo, released May 2025. There will be various tracks, including Don't Say You Love Me, Nothing Without Your Love, and Loser amongst prior solo releases.

Similarly to variety content, the event is intended to reflect not only the singer's vocals, but also his unique playfulness and charm.

Concertgoers can expect an experience shaped around his personality, with moments designed to be uplifting, engaging, and memorable. Ticketing notices from HYBE have advised fans to wear comfortable clothing and avoid high heels. This hinted at interactive or energetic segments during the show.

With storytelling, music, and variety-style fun, the tour marks a step in the BTS eldest's solo journey. He was the first of all the seven BTS members to enlist and discharge from the mandatory military service.

