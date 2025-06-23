“JIMIN IMPACT IS REAL” — Fans celebrate as the BTS member ranks #2 on the K-brand index just one week after military discharge

BTS' Jimin has already made a powerful return to the spotlight just days after completing his military service. According to the Asia Brand Research Institute’s latest update on June 23, 2025, he secured the No. 2 spot on the Boy Group Individual K-brand Reputation rankings.

The rankings, published on K-brand’s official website, are determined through online data analytics, examining factors such as consumer interest, engagement, communication, and media coverage. This particular analysis was conducted from May 21 to June 21 and considered a pool of 755 active boy group members. G-Dragon of BIGBANG topped the list at No. 1.

Notably, the Like Crazy singer has been publicly inactive for a long period due to his military enlistment, despite which his impact has persevered. His popularity and impact have touched fans, many of whom have taken to social media to celebrate this moment and express how proud they are of his continued presence and recognition in the industry.

"OMG JIMIN IMPACT IS REAL , Ranked 2nd Highest in the K-Brand Index, Just One Week After His Return!" one user tweeted on X.

Comments congratulating the idol on his achievement came pouring in on social media from fans.

"Jimin, you truly are a king!" a fan wrote.

"Omgg despite being inactive, The Asia Brand Research Institute ranked Jimin 2nd in the Boy group individual category of the K-Brand Index," another fan commented.

"He did this while being chronically offline,no activities whatsoever Oh The KING HE IS," another fan said.

Similar comments were made by other fans.

"Jimin ranked #2 despite only being discharged 10 days prior to the results, and barely being active on social media, making his rank even more amazing," a fan said.

"Just for a week and one month for others!" another fan wrote.

"THE POWER HE HOLDS," another fan commented.

Three BTS members, Jimin, Jungkook, and V, rank in the Top 10 of K-brand reputation list

The K-brand Index is a data-driven reputation ranking system created by the Asia Brand Research Institute, developed in collaboration with experts and researchers from various fields. Backed by a specialized advisory board, the system pulls together a wide range of digital metrics to assess the influence and popularity of public figures.

The index takes into account elements such as current trends, media visibility, online activity, engagement across platforms, community buzz, and overall public sentiment. These factors are analyzed using data techniques to produce a comprehensive view of how individual idols are perceived.

For the latest cycle, only the Top 10 individuals from boy groups were revealed, and BTS members were prominently featured. The Closer Than This singer placed second, while his fellow bandmates Jungkook and V earned the fourth and eighth places, respectively. Here’s the full list:

G-Dragon Jimin Baekhyun Jungkook Cha Eun-woo Kim Ji-hoon Jeonghan V Doyoung Wonbin

All seven BTS members have officially been discharged from the military, with Suga being the last one to be released. Fans now await a reunion of the band in the upcoming weeks.

