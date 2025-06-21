"I truly respect artists like them"- Fans react as the singers recommended by BTS' Kim Taehyung on his recent live express gratitude

On June 20, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung recommended his viewers several songs through a live broadcast on the South Korean social media platform Weverse, leaving his fans excited. He suggested at least three tracks by different artists, which have been listed below:

Never Looked So Good by Lunaluxe Candy by Claudia Valentina God Bless the Trap by BVT.

Subsequently, some of the recommended singers expressed their gratitude to BTS' Kim Taehyung for suggesting their work through the Weverse live session. BVT, the singer of God Bless the Trap, said the following about both ARMYs and V:

"Personally to V himself, I wanted to say thank you. I wanted to say that I have extreme gratitude for you highlighting my music and recommending it during pride month. I woke up to a bunch of comments and DMs from the BTS Army because V from BTS shared my music in his live."

"Um, I’m still processing it. But I wanted to come on here and say thank you to everyone for supporting me and my music under his recommendation," BVT added.

Meanwhile, Lunaluxe stated that V had entered the Lunaverse, and that it never looked so good. They also shared a reel of V vibing to their track Never Looked So Good.

Subsequently, the fellow singers' reactions circulated on social media and went viral among fans. They expressed pride in Kim Taehyung supporting rising singers, and an X user tweeted:

"I truly respect artists like them, the ones who are able to show respect & gratitude to Tae and the fandom for the support they got. It sounded very genuine & I'm glad they are having a pleasant experience, the song deserved the attention it got."

Several fans stated that BTS' Kim Taehyung's small appreciation for the budding artists was enough to acknowledge their creativity.

"Kim Taehyung maybe didn't know how much he touches lives. his actions didn't go unnoticed or unappreciated. bless his heart and may universe keeps him away from evil eyes," a fan reacted.

"She’s so sweet and grateful it warms my heart omg i’m so proud to stan a wonderful artist like taehyung who every time gives shoutout to small artists who deserve recognition and makes us discover new good music, idk how some people still have a totally distorted idea of him," a fan shared.

"It's sweet. I wish other artists too will use their platforms to highlight smaller & upcoming artists," a fan commented.

Many internet users mentioned that BTS' Kim Taehyung always showcased his utmost support to the rising artists.

"That’s so sweet i love how everyone is just heart eyes for him," a user reacted.

"Taehyung always supporting small artists and help them is just so precious," a user shared.

"This is so sweet oh to be famous and be able to recommend small artists like this. i'm so thankful tae does it," a user commented.

BTS' Kim Taehyung's recent activities

BTS' V was spotted with the acclaimed director Park Chan-wook and the Oscar-winning actress Yoon Yeo-jeong at a piano concert on June 17, 2025. He was also seen in a seemingly serious conversation with the director following his discharge from the mandatory military service.

Meanwhile, the Love Me Again singer's track Singularity exceeded one million units in the United States on June 13, 2025. Notably, the idol's latest releases include Winter Ahead in collaboration with Park Hyo-shin and White Christmas on November 29, 2024, and December 6, 2024, respectively.

In recent news, V was discharged from the mandatory military service on June 10, 2025, alongside fellow bandmate Kim Namjoon.

