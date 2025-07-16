“Unprofessional and uncalled for”- MagentaMusik slammed for pinned message comparing BTS’ j-hope’s fans to SEVENTEEN’s Carats during Lollapalooza live

On Tuesday, July 15, BTS' j-hope performed at Lollapalooza Berlin. Following that, the online streaming platform, which was used to livestream the event across various European countries, MagentaMusik, pinned a message to their recent X livestream. While the comment began by praising j-hope's performance at Berlin, it soon compared his Lollapalooza appearance with that of SEVENTEEN.

Here's what the comment read:

"HOBI ARMY! You showed that you’re more badass/powerful than SEVENTEEN fans"

Following the same, fans and netizens expressed outrage about the same. Many fans asserted that negative comparisons like these should not be made on a widely viewed public platform. According to the fans, this is especially true for an event like Lollapalooza, where audiences from around the world tuned in to watch.

They criticized MagentaMusik for allegedly putting down an artist while praising another. Amid the controversy, the X account of MagentaMusik was set to private.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Again, dragging and mentioning a diff artist and fandom is so unprofessional and uncalled for. We r busy minding our own business here, you should've done that too"

"This comment by your socmed manager was so uncalled for. theres no reason for u to even include “carats” there ? i wonder what was the thought process before clicking that send/post button." said a fan on X

"It is highly unprofessional and disrespectful for a social media manager to publicly undermine one of the performers at @LollapaloozaDe2024 @MagentaTV @MagentaMusik owe both SEVENTEEN and their fans, Carats, a formal apology. The comment made was uncalled for." added another fan

"You can hype other artist performance up without tearing another down PERIOOOOD" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens talked about how they were disappointed to see the two K-pop artists and their fans being compared to one another.

"As an army AND a carat, I’m absolutely disgusted. There’s no need to compare the fandoms of two artists. It puts everyone in a bad light. We should only celebrate the artists’ talent and the fans’ passion." stated a fan

"genuine side eye for this we can hype other artist performance up without tearing another down likeee" added an X user

"i’m no social media expert but something like “you’re cooler than an igloo in antarctica” would’ve been a great way to convey your message. there’s no need to drag other people." said a netizen

"The amount of unprofessionalism in this comment is insane. I can’t get over someone casually posting this and dragging down an entire group and their fandom without any reason at all?? Like I seriously don’t get it" commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS' j-hope and SEVENTEEN's recent activities

BTS' j-hope, or Jung Ho-seok, was discharged from his mandatory military service in October 2024. Following the same, the idol gradually made his return to the industry, particularly as a soloist. After releasing j-hope's debut album, JACK IN THE BOX, in July 2022, he announced his first solo world tour in January 2025.

The tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, included several stops across various cities such as Singapore, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Taipei, Macau, and many more. It kicked off in February 2025 and concluded in June 2025. On the other hand, between January and June of this year, j-hope released three singles: MONA LISA, Sweet Dreams feat. Miguel and Killin' IT Girl feat. GloRilla.

In February 2025, "LV Bag" was released by Don Toliver, featuring J-Hope and Pharrell Williams. Dropped on February 21 through Cactus Jack and Atlantic Records, the track was co-written by all three artists and produced by Williams.

Most recently, BTS' j-hope performed on the final day of the music festival, Lollapalooza Berlin 2025. During his set, he performed tracks from his mixtapes, debut album, BTS' discography, and his latest singles.

Here’s the setlist from his performance:

What if…

Pandora’s Box

Arson

MORE

on the street (Solo Ver.)

lock / unlock

i wonder… (with JungKook)

Trivia : Just Dance

Killin’ It Girl (Solo Ver.)

MONA LISA

Sweet Dreams (Ft. Miguel)

Base Line

Hangsang

MIC Drop

Dynamite (Tropical Remix)

Butter (Hotter Remix)

Outro : Ego

Daydream

Chicken Noodle Soup

Hope World

= (Equal Sign)

Future

NEURON

On the other hand, two of SEVENTEEN's members, Wonwoo and Jeonghan, are currently enlisted in the military. Hoshi and Woozi are expected to be the next members to enlist with their service starting in September 2025.

Notably, the group recently wrapped up celebrations for their tenth debut anniversary. SEVENTEEN released their fifth studio album, Happy Burstday, in commemoration of the milestone and a marker of their new chapter. In this album, for the first time in the group's album history, all thirteen members contributed their own solo songs.

Fans and netizens can look forward to more new content and releases from both BTS' j-hope and SEVENTEEN.

