"GOING IN BORA HISTORY BOOKS" — Fans react to BTS' V, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and j-hope's chaotic Weverse live after hilarious Instagram fail

On July 15, 2025, BTS members surprised fans with a chain of sudden livestreams after a failed Instagram session triggered by technical hiccups. Taehyung initially attempted to go live on Instagram but ended it several times while trying to figure out the settings.

Ad

Moments later, RM and Jungkook joined in. Jungkook had even opened a new account, @mnijungkook, for the broadcast. However, since none of them could read viewer comments, they stopped the stream shortly after.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Bangtan trio then switched to Weverse. Jungkook first started a live, where he appeared alongside RM. j-hope also joined in briefly. During the stream, Jimin commented multiple times, one reading, “아니 내 글이 안보이냐고,” which translates to:

“Why can’t you see my messages?”

Later that afternoon, Taehyung launched two separate Weverse broadcasts. Each lasted only a few minutes. He appeared to be in a different location from Jungkook and RM, who were sharing a room. Jimin eventually showed up there too.

Ad

BTS' V, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, & j-hope's chaotic Weverse (Image via Weverse)

Though unplanned and brief, the moment created a stir online, with fans reacting to the back-to-back appearances.

Ad

"JULY 14 AND 15 OF 2025 GOING IN BORA HISTORY BOOKS," an X user commented.

yaz⁷ @sgmin_seven LINK JULY 14 AND 15 OF 2025 GOING IN BORA HISTORY BOOKS

Ad

Fans pointed out that the BTS members appeared to be in the same house, yet chose to start separate livestreams.

"They are same house but still did saparate live," a fan remarked.

"Like they literally live in the same mansion," a user mentioned.

"COMELLLL WHY THEY ACT LIKE THEY ARENT IN THE SAME PLACE SAME ROOM," a person shared.

Ad

Some commented on the group's chaotic dynamic while keeping their lively interactions.

"Jungkook new instagram, tae and jk starting ig lives approx 613 times, 3 member live, tannies finally learning split-cam live… we are so back," a netizen said.

"Only bts can be this chaotic and still look flawless. I MISSED THIS." a viewer noted.

"Nothing makes me happier than seeing bangtan being absolutely chaotic laughing their heads off and having the most fun when they're together .. my family for life," another fan added.

Ad

BTS plans 2026 comeback album and world tour

Expand Tweet

Ad

On July 1, all seven BTS members — Jin, j-hope, RM, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin — reunited on Weverse. During the 30-minute stream, they revealed their comeback with a collective record slated for 2026. A global tour is also scheduled for spring next year. This marked their initial full-unit appearance since September 2022.

“We’re going to begin focusing on producing music in full swing in July. We’ll definitely begin a world tour then, too. We’ll be making our way across the world, so stay tuned," RM asserted (via Korea JoongAng Daily).

Ad

The group said they’ll resume team activities starting in July, with the recording beginning in the U.S. The upcoming album will involve contributions from every member, following a style similar to their early group projects. The members emphasized it will be a full BTS album, not a solo or unit release.

Though exact cities and dates are yet to be shared, the group said they aim to visit several countries during their global tour. Performances are expected to begin after the album’s release.

Ad

On July 14, two separate Weverse livestreams were held. Jimin and Jungkook joined together, while Taehyung and j-hope appeared on a different broadcast the same day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More