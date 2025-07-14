Every song BTS’ Jungkook, Jimin, and Taehyung played during “no sleep” Weverse Live: From Justin Bieber’s ‘Daisies’ to Kpop Demon Hunters’ ‘Soda Pop’

On July 14, 2025,BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, and Taehyung each went live on Weverse, drawing attention for their casual interactions and shared playlists. While Taehyung appeared solo, Jimin and Jungkook held a joint livestream. Jungkook also did an additional solo broadcast later.
Fans noted that the livestream sessions went on till 2 AM, with one X user commenting:
"So BTS chapter 3 is about " NO SLEEP "??"
Taehyung’s live playlist
During his solo livestream, Taehyung played a mix of R&B and alternative tracks. He played each song without offering commentary, letting the music run in the background. The list included:
- DAISIES – Justin Bieber
- Alesis – Mk.gee
- Crybaby – SZA
- Are You Even Real? – Teddy Swims & GIVEON
- Tread Carefully – SZA
Jimin and Jungkook’s joint live playlist
Jimin and Jungkook appeared together in a separate session, which included conversations and music. Jungkook sang briefly during the livestream, with multiple songs played in the backdrop as the two idols talked about the tracks. The following were part of the list:
- Still Life – RM, Anderson .Paak
- All Day – RM, TABLO
- Forg_tful – RM Kim Sawol
- Closer – RM, Paul Blanco, Mahalia
- Change Pt. 2 – RM
- Lonely – RM
- Hectic – RM, Colde
- Killin' It Girl – j-hope, GloRilla
- Don't Say You Love Me – Jin
- I will come to you – Jin
- Like the first moment I met you – Kim Feel
- To a Lady – Byun Jin-sub
- Only thing to give you is love – Byun Jin-sub
- About Thirty – JEONG EUN JI
- Flying, deep in the night – KYUHYUN
- Golden – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI, KPop Demon Hunters
- Your Idol – Saja Boys, Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters
- Soda Pop – Saja Boys, Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters
- Fourth of July – Sufjan Stevens
- Last Christmas – Wham!
- Intro: 2 Cool 4 Skool – BTS
- butterflies – TXT's TAEHYUN, LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chaewon
- Miami – Odeal, Leon Thomas
- Euphoria – BTS
- WHO – Jimin
Jungkook’s solo live playlist
Jungkook later held another solo livestream. In this one, he played a few songs and sang short lines during the session. The list includes:
- Seven – Jungkook, Latto
- Best Part – Daniel Caesar, H.E.R.
- A Little Girl – Oh Hyuk
- When I Was Your Man – Bruno Mars
- Soda Pop – Saja Boys, Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters
- HERO – Park Hyo-shin
- Forest – Choi Yu-ree
- Tree – CAR, THE GARDEN
- Summer Rain 소녀 Sam Kim
- No One Told Me Why – ALEPH
- 소녀 – Lee Moon-sae
- Let's Do Well – Zitten
- To Reach You – 10CM
- The One I Love – Jang Beom-June
- Ordinary Confession – Lee Mujin
- 눈의꽃 – Park Hyo-shin
- SOFA – Crush
- Your Idol – Saja Boys, Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters
- Takedown – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI, KPop Demon Hunters
- Golden – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI, KPop Demon Hunters
- What It Sounds Like – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI, KPop Demon Hunters
- Free – Rumi, Jinu, EJAE, Andrew Choi, KPop Demon Hunters
- Thank U – U-KNOW
BTS to drop new album & launch global tour in 2026
BTS announced during a Weverse livestream on July 1 that they will release new music and head out on a world tour in spring 2026. All seven members — Jung Kook, V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, j-hope, and RM — appeared together for the first time since September 2022.
The livestream ran for 30 minutes and drew more than 7.2 million real-time viewers. The septet stated that they’ll begin working as a unit again from July. Recording for the upcoming album will start in the U.S. next month. The members shared that this will be a full BTS album, shaped by input from all seven.
The Bangtan Boys said the project will reflect each of their ideas, similar to how they approached music in the beginning. A full-scale tour is also in the works. The group said they plan to meet fans across the globe as part of the upcoming rollout. Details like tour dates and locations have not been revealed yet.
BTS last released a group album in 2022 with Proof. Since then, all members have put out solo material.