Every song BTS’ Jungkook, Jimin, and Taehyung played during “no sleep” Weverse Live: From Justin Bieber’s ‘Daisies’ to Kpop Demon Hunters’ ‘Soda Pop’

On July 14, 2025,BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, and Taehyung each went live on Weverse, drawing attention for their casual interactions and shared playlists. While Taehyung appeared solo, Jimin and Jungkook held a joint livestream. Jungkook also did an additional solo broadcast later.

Ad

Fans noted that the livestream sessions went on till 2 AM, with one X user commenting:

"So BTS chapter 3 is about " NO SLEEP "??"

Taehyung’s live playlist

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

During his solo livestream, Taehyung played a mix of R&B and alternative tracks. He played each song without offering commentary, letting the music run in the background. The list included:

DAISIES – Justin Bieber

Alesis – Mk.gee

Crybaby – SZA

Are You Even Real? – Teddy Swims & GIVEON

Tread Carefully – SZA

Jimin and Jungkook’s joint live playlist

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jimin and Jungkook appeared together in a separate session, which included conversations and music. Jungkook sang briefly during the livestream, with multiple songs played in the backdrop as the two idols talked about the tracks. The following were part of the list:

Still Life – RM, Anderson .Paak

All Day – RM, TABLO

Forg_tful – RM Kim Sawol

Closer – RM, Paul Blanco, Mahalia

Change Pt. 2 – RM

Lonely – RM

Hectic – RM, Colde

Killin' It Girl – j-hope, GloRilla

Don't Say You Love Me – Jin

I will come to you – Jin

Like the first moment I met you – Kim Feel

To a Lady – Byun Jin-sub

Only thing to give you is love – Byun Jin-sub

About Thirty – JEONG EUN JI

Flying, deep in the night – KYUHYUN

Golden – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI, KPop Demon Hunters

Your Idol – Saja Boys, Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters

Soda Pop – Saja Boys, Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters

Fourth of July – Sufjan Stevens

Last Christmas – Wham!

Intro: 2 Cool 4 Skool – BTS

butterflies – TXT's TAEHYUN, LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chaewon

Miami – Odeal, Leon Thomas

Euphoria – BTS

WHO – Jimin

Ad

Jungkook’s solo live playlist

Jungkook later held another solo livestream. In this one, he played a few songs and sang short lines during the session. The list includes:

Seven – Jungkook, Latto

Best Part – Daniel Caesar, H.E.R.

A Little Girl – Oh Hyuk

When I Was Your Man – Bruno Mars

Soda Pop – Saja Boys, Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters

HERO – Park Hyo-shin

Forest – Choi Yu-ree

Tree – CAR, THE GARDEN

Summer Rain 소녀 Sam Kim

No One Told Me Why – ALEPH

소녀 – Lee Moon-sae

Let's Do Well – Zitten

To Reach You – 10CM

The One I Love – Jang Beom-June

Ordinary Confession – Lee Mujin

눈의꽃 – Park Hyo-shin

SOFA – Crush

Your Idol – Saja Boys, Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters

Takedown – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI, KPop Demon Hunters

Golden – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI, KPop Demon Hunters

What It Sounds Like – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI, KPop Demon Hunters

Free – Rumi, Jinu, EJAE, Andrew Choi, KPop Demon Hunters

Thank U – U-KNOW

Ad

BTS to drop new album & launch global tour in 2026

Expand Tweet

Ad

BTS announced during a Weverse livestream on July 1 that they will release new music and head out on a world tour in spring 2026. All seven members — Jung Kook, V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, j-hope, and RM — appeared together for the first time since September 2022.

The livestream ran for 30 minutes and drew more than 7.2 million real-time viewers. The septet stated that they’ll begin working as a unit again from July. Recording for the upcoming album will start in the U.S. next month. The members shared that this will be a full BTS album, shaped by input from all seven.

Ad

The Bangtan Boys said the project will reflect each of their ideas, similar to how they approached music in the beginning. A full-scale tour is also in the works. The group said they plan to meet fans across the globe as part of the upcoming rollout. Details like tour dates and locations have not been revealed yet.

BTS last released a group album in 2022 with Proof. Since then, all members have put out solo material.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More