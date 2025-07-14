“LEAVE THEM ALONE”— Fans outraged as BTS' Jimin and Jungkook call out saseangs for repeated hacking attempts & call spam during Weverse live

On July 14, 2025, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook held a live broadcast on Weverse to connect with their fans. During the event, they addressed ongoing security breaches. Jimin suddenly said:

"Ahhhh who's trying to steal my ID again??"

Jungkook, responding shortly after and said:

"Please stop sending us these OTPs."

Although they didn’t immediately name anyone, their comments targeted sasaengs. Despite the interruption, the livestream kept going. By the end, it drew millions of viewers worldwide. Fans online strongly reacted to the behavior of the alleged sasaengs, expressing concern over the repeated invasions of the artists’ privacy. One fan wrote:

Rebecca⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ @Berrythv95 LINK The obsession is embarrassing—LEAVE THEM ALONE😭

They want the BTS' maknaes to be left alone and for their privacy to be respected:

"It's so scary....if people don't stop now ....there are high chances that the boys will NEVER COME AGAIN TO US 😮‍💨🤌🏻," a fan remarked.

"Please why are these people making hard for our boys to live ... leave them alone," a user mentioned.

"Seriously some of you need to learn the meaning of the words PRIVACY and RESTRAINT," a person shared.

Many are demanding real legal action against those responsible for causing these issues to the BTS idols.

"This is scary and annoying in so many ways, can BH put all these people in f**king jail???!?!," a netizen said.

"Please leave them alone y’all 😭 this sh*t is NOT okay!! stop being a weirdo and respect their privacy!!," a viewer noted.

"I need actual legal action taken are you people insane," another fan added.

BTS' Jimin & Jungkook are not the only ones to face sasaeng disruptions

BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook aren’t the first K-pop idols to face alleged sasaeng behavior live on camera. Other artists have also encountered similar incidents in recent months.

In March, ENHYPEN’s Heeseung experienced almost the same situation. During a casual Weverse livestream on February 28, he was repeatedly interrupted by a sasaeng calling nonstop. Although Heeseung calmly asked them to stop, the calls kept coming. Despite his request, the disruptions continued. According to a fan’s post on X, Heeseung reportedly received 17 calls during that session.

A similar incident also happened in 2024 involving SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu. As reported by Koreaboo, during his second Weverse Live of the day, the stream was disrupted after multiple phone calls caused technical issues.

After the fourth call caused the livestream to freeze, Mingyu asked the person to stop and turned on airplane mode to prevent more disruptions.

Meanwhile, BTS members Taehyung and j-hope hosted a separate livestream on Weverse on the same day as Jungkook and Jimin.

