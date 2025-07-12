“Biggest K-pop soloist for a reason”- Fans react as BTS’ Jungkook is reported to be receiving numerous offers from producers and labels post discharge

On July 12, 2025, Newsen News reported that BTS’ Jungkook is being actively sought after by international producers and labels, marking a wave of admiration for the star following his recent military discharge. The buzz began when Omar Rudberg, the star from the hit Netflix series Young Royals, expressed his admiration and a strong interest in collaborating with Jungkook. This was mentioned during a recent interview with MTV UK, released on July 2.

When asked which K-pop artist caught his attention the most, Rudberg initially couldn’t recall the name, but began humming one of the BTS star's songs. He was then told it was Jungkook he was referring to.

“Love him! Incredible! His dancing, singing, songs—he’s an incredible machine. I love that dude, like he’s incredible,” the actor responded enthusisatically.

He even added a playful "call me" gesture, making the moment hilarious for fans. The candid admiration not only delighted ARMYs but also signaled just how high Jungkook’s demand is on a global scale, even right after his return from military service.

"Biggest K-pop soloist for a reason," a fan commented, as Omar is a composer/producer too.

While no official collaborations or endorsements have been confirmed as of yet, industry insiders believe several global brands and music producers are actively reaching out to him.

Fans have taken to social media to express their pride, celebrating this recognition.

"AS THEY SHOULD," a fan coined.

"Producers fighting over JK," a fan mentioned.

"Most demanded artist as we speak..I'm looking forward to seeing what he does next!" a fan expressed.

"His talent & unique personality make him a crowd-pleaser whatever the type of audience," a fan said,

Other fans continued showering their praises on the singer.

"That's why he's the King of K-pop!" a fan remarked.

"I'm not surprised, it's Jungkook so it's expected," a fan stated.

"OH THEY KNOW A LEGEND WHEN THEY SEE ONE," a fan exclaimed.

Jungkook's demand as seen through his solo achievements

Before his military enlistment, Jungkook released his first official solo debut single Seven (feat. Latto), which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the U.S. He also broke multiple streaming records on Spotify, achieving 100 million, 900 million, 1 billion, and 1.1 billion streams in record time.

He went on to break both Asian and global records for male solo artists, even becoming the first K-pop artist to surpass 2 billion streams with a single track. The BTS maknae enlisted as an active-duty soldier in the army on December 12, 2023, and was honorably discharged on June 11, 2025, after fulfilling his service.

He is currently preparing for BTS’ full-group comeback next spring. On July 8, 2025, Jungkook was reportedly seen flying off to the United States to begin working on new music.

Meanwhile, on July 1, 2025, BTS members went on their first group Weverse live in three years.

“We plan to release a full-group album in the spring of next year. Starting in July, we’ll begin preparing together. Since this is a group album, it will reflect the thoughts of all the members. We’re going back to our roots to work on it with sincerity,” they said.

“Along with the new album, we’re planning a world tour. We’ll be visiting places all around the globe, so please look forward to it,” they added.

Hence, this collective announcement from the group after a long period of time has excited the fans.

