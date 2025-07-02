"Half of the fandom doesn’t know that they went live" — Fans react as 7.2M ARMYs tune in to BTS' reunion Weverse Live in just 30 minutes

BTS reunited in a livestream on Weverse on July 1, 2025. RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook showed up together, with over 7.2 million fans tuning in to the live session in just half an hour. The stream also garnered 89.2 million likes.

They commenced the broadcast unexpectedly, all gathered on a couch, greeting the ARMY as a unified team once more. This was the Bangtan Boys' first live group moment since Jin started his military duty in 2022, followed by the rest of the members. Admirers reacted to the viewership numbers, with one noting that a substantial portion of the fandom had skipped the livestream.

"This is nothing 😭 Half of the fandom doesn’t know that they went live," an X user commented.

Many noted that the livestream was "unannounced," saying viewership would have been higher with proper notice.

"I was sleeping 😭😭😭😭 I wish they would have scheduled it!!!," a fan remarked.

"And if Weverse had worked as it should there would have been even more! Half the fandom didn't get the notif 😭," a user mentioned.

"And that was unannounced. Imagine if they announce that they'll go live," a person shared.

Meanwhile, others pointed out the symbolic recurrence of the number seven (seven members and over 7 million viewers).

"7 million for the 7 members 30 minutes for the 3 years we missed each other," a netizen said.

"It's the 7 again!!! 😭," a viewer noted.

BTS teases a new album with global tour plans next year during Weverse live

BTS dropped fresh updates during a surprise Weverse stream on July 1, informing fans of an upcoming group album scheduled for spring 2026. The members revealed they will begin production in July, with all seven participating from the very start.

“We’ll be releasing a new BTS album in the spring of next year. Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music. Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas. We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started," BTS said (translated via Billboard).

Along with that, they also teased a global tour in the works for 2026. Exact spots and dates are not out yet, but the K-pop act stated that the plan is to meet fans around the world again after being off the road for a while.

“We’re also planning a world tour alongside the new album,” they said. “We’ll be visiting fans all around the world, so we hope you’re as excited as we are.”

Released in 2022, BTS’ last collective project was Proof, which came right before their hiatus.

