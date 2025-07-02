"BTS are never beating the Saja Boys allegations" – Fans react as RM & Jungkook bond over KPop Demon Hunters' 'Soda Pop' during Weverse live

On July 1, 2025, BTS launched an unexpected Weverse livestream, reassembling as a complete band for the first time after finishing their mandatory military service. The broadcast also featured a reference to the animated film KPop Demon Hunters. At one moment, RM was heard singing a line from the Saja Boys' track Soda Pop.

“You’re my soda pop, my little soda pop."

Jungkook caught on fast and asked:

“You watched KPop Demon Hunters?”

RM gave a nod of acknowledgment, to which Jungkook responded:

“It’s fun, right?”

The brief moment made rounds online, with one X user saying:

"BTS are never beating the Saja Boys allegations."

Fans reacted to the unanticipated exchange between Bangtan Sanyeondan and the KPop Demon Hunters universe.

"BTS X SAJA BOYS FIRST INTERACTION 🥳," a fan said.

"Worlds are colliding," another user mentioned.

"BEEN WAITING FOR THIS MOMENT MY BOYS AND THE KDH AGENDA FINALLY COMES TRUE," one person shared.

Followers pointed out the reference and the banter between RM and Jungkook.

"Here comes the “we’ve so much in common” final boss," another fan said.

"Namkook kpop demon hunters watch party date," another viewer said.

"Namkook interaction in the form of demon hunters mention, this is gonna release the endorphin of a very specific group of people," another fan added.

The Saja Boys from KPop Demon Hunters reportedly draw their inspiration from BTS and other groups

Netflix’s animated title KPop Demon Hunters remains in focus as audience interest builds around the fictional boy band, Saja Boys. The in-film quintet —Romance, Baby, Jinu, Abby, and Mystery — has sparked attention for mirroring the look and rhythm often seen in various K-pop acts like BTS.

The characters were shaped with guidance from real K-pop performers and Korean screen stars. In a conversation with Forbes on June 27, director Maggie Kang shared that she began by collecting her top visual cues on a digital board. This board, once shared with the art team, turned into a collage of public figures from different eras and entertainment branches.

The Saja Boys were crafted utilizing patterns evident in prominent K-pop teams like Bangtan Boys, Stray Kids, TXT, ATEEZ, MONSTA X, and BIGBANG. Each figure was crafted to reflect specific roles familiar to fans of idol culture to ensure alignment with real-world group formats. Marion Bordeyne, who handled character visuals and styling, mentioned that Jimin inspired the creation of member Baby.

Meanwhile, Netflix's official X page revised its bio description to state “BTS NOTICED SAJA BOYS 7.01.25,” alluding to the instance when RM sang a verse from Soda Pop's track during their live broadcast.

