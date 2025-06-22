Who is Saja Boys? Get to know the boy group from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters

Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters has become the new talk of the town since its release on June 20, 2025. The animated movie showcases two K-pop groups, one boy group and one girl group, and their unique rivalry. The boy group is called Saja Boys, and has left fans intrigued with their charm.

Saja Boys consists of five members—Romance, Baby, Jinu, Abby, and Mystery— and each member brings a distinctive personality to the group that has left fans charmed and intrigued. One of the things that has drawn fans’ attention is the meaning behind the group’s name.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The word “Saja” in Korean means “lion,” which symbolizes strength and fierceness. But when written in Hanja, which are Chinese characters used in Korean, it can also mean “grim reaper” in certain contexts.

This dual meaning has left fans captivated with its clever wordplay. The discourse amongst fans on social media highlights that the name is an accurate representation of what the group symbolizes: on the surface, they are like wild, untamed lions, but underneath, they carry the essence of reapers, with a darker, soul-stealing side.

More about Saja Boys in Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters

Director Maggie Kang revealed that members of well-known K-pop groups such as BTS, TXT, ATEEZ, Stray Kids, BIGBANG, and MONSTA X heavily influenced the visual concept for Saja Boys. In a Forbes interview published on June 19, 2025, she shared that the group’s leader, Jinu, was specifically inspired by actors Cha Eun-woo and Nam Joo-hyuk.

Among the other Saja Boys members, she described Baby as the youngest or “maknae,” while Abby, aka Abs, was intentionally designed to have a more muscular build. According to Kang, while all members share a similar body type for consistency, Abby was bulked up by approximately 20% to enhance his physicality. When asked about the inspiration behind Mystery’s design, Kang admitted she could no longer recall its origin.

The characters are brought to life by a diverse voice cast. Actor Ahn Hyo-seop lends his voice to Jinu, Sungwon Cho voices Abby, Alan Lee voices Mystery, Joel Kim Booster voices Romance, and Danny Chung voices Baby. Additionally, the singing voices of some of the characters have been provided by a different group of artists.

Legendary actor Lee Byung-hun, known for his role as the Front Man in Squid Game, lent his voice to the main villain of the serie, the Demon King Gui-ma.

About the movie

At the heart of K-Pop: Demon Hunters is the rivalry between Saja Boys and the girl group Huntrix, made up of Mira, Rumi, and Zoey. While the two groups compete for fans in the public eye, they secretly lead double lives as demons and demon hunters, balancing fame with duty. However, as the story progresses, things no longer remain black-and-white and pose several moral queries.

Stay tuned for more updates and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rujula Bhanarkar Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.



For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.



While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.



Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years. Know More