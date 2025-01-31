8 best Squid Game players ranked according to their skills

Squid Game is a South Korean survival thriller, set in a dystopian world written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The series revolves around a secret competition where 456 financially struggling players are invited to play children's games for a tempting ₩45.6 billion (US$39.86 million) prize, with the deadly risk of elimination upon losing.

The name of the series comes from “ojingeo,” a traditional Korean kids’ game. The protagonist, Seong Gi-hun, is played by Lee Jung-jae, with a cast of various actors.

Squid Game season one premiered on September 17, 2021, to critical success and became Netflix's most-watched series. It also won numerous accolades, including six Emmys and a Golden Globe. It premiered its second season on December 26, 2024.

In Squid Game, players' skills are important because they give an advantage in the deadly games. Skills like quick thinking and teamwork can make the difference between life and death.

Over two seasons, many players have stood out with an advantage over the others. Here is a ranking of the top 8 Squid Game players based on their skills.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Kang Sae-byeok, Cho Hyun-ju, and 6 other Squid Game players ranked according to their skills

1) Seong Gi-hun

Gi-hun (Image via Instagram/@squidgamenetflix)

Seong Gi-hun, better known as Player 456, is played by Lee Jung-jae. He joins the fatal game in season one to try and win 45.6 billion won after he gets into debt from both gambling and joblessness.

He later allies with other players, such as Ali Abdul, Cho Sang-woo, and Kang Sae-byeok. He returns in season two as the primary protagonist to attempt to bring an end to the games. Lee won numerous awards for the role, including an Emmy, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Gi-hun is considered one of the best players in the Squid Game due to his fast thinking and leadership skills. He leads his team to victory during the Tug of War game in season one by coming up with a strategy and coordinating them, showing that he can think under pressure and keep his teammates safe.

2) Cho Sang Woo

Sang-woo (Image via Instagram/@squidgamenetflix)

Cho Sang-woo, better known as Player 218, is a contestant in the 33rd Squid Game of 2020 and one of its finalists. He entered the Squid Game (season one) after falling into heavy debt and facing criminal charges over fraud. Initially, he helps Gi-hun and others in his alliance but forms a strong bond with Ali Abdul.

As the games go on, he starts to become more and more ruthless and manipulative, using Ali to win the marble game and afterward betraying him. Later on, he killed Kang Sae-byeok, securing his survival. Sang-woo got to the final round, with Gi-hun as his competitor, but lost in the last match.

Although he lost, Sang-woo reached the finals using strategic skills, such as tactics in Tug of War and manipulating Ali in Marbles. His quick decision-making in Glass Stepping Stones, where every step was a life-or-death risk, allowed him to outsmart opponents and advance.

3) Kang Sae-byeok

Sae-byeok (Image via Instagram/@squidgamenetflix)

Kang Sae-byeok, better known as Player 067, is a North Korean defector and a character in Squid Game. She joins the deadly games to support her younger brother and bring her mother to South Korea.

After pickpocketing Seong Gi-hun, she becomes an ally, and the two of them team up to survive the games.

Sae-byeok is one of the best players, using a knife to sneak into a vent and survive the Dalgona game by choosing the triangle shape. Her emotional intelligence and strong bond with Ji-yeong, who sacrifices herself for her, along with her determination to protect her family, make her a top player.

4) Cho Hyun-ju

Cho Hyun-ju (Image via Instagram/@squidgamenetflix)

Cho Hyun-ju, also known as Player 120, appears in season two of Squid Game. She is a former Special Forces member who joins the game to raise money for a move to Thailand.

The character, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk and played by cisgender actor Park Sung-hoon, sheds light on the struggles of trans women in South Korea.

Hyun-ju is caring and brave, willing to sacrifice herself in the Red Light, Green Light game to save a player with Gi-hun. She motivates others and helps build their confidence in group games. Her military background makes her disciplined and skilled, which proves useful in the game.

5) Lee Myung-gi

MG Coin (Image via Instagram/@squidgamenetflix)

Lee Myung-gi, also known as Player 333, MG Coin (played by Im Si-wan), is one of the major characters in Season 2 of Squid Game. He joins the game in an attempt to recoup his losses and keeps an eye out for his ex, Kim Jun-hee.

In Mingle, Myung-gi survives the first two rounds but feels isolated when Jun-hee joins another group. He takes Young-mi’s spot after she falls, leading to her death. Hyun-ju accuses him, but he insists it is too late to help. Jun-hee defends him, and they pair up in the final round, making it through.

He later kills Choi Su-bong to remove a threat, showing his ruthless determination to survive.

6) Oh Il-Nam

Player 001, season one (Image via Instagram/@squidgamenetflix)

Oh Il-nam (Player 001) in season one, is a billionaire financier and the founder of the Squid Games. In 2020, he participated in the 33rd Squid Game as an elderly player to relive his childhood games before he died.

Oh Il-nam sought fun in life and cared for his family, especially his son. He saw the Squid Games as entertainment, believing rich and poor lacked purpose. Joining the 33rd game, he enjoyed himself and valued his friendship with Gi-hun. Before dying, he reminisced, urged Gi-hun to move on, and cast the final vote to end the games.

He excels in the games with his strategy and manipulation skills. As the creator, he stays calm under pressure and hides behind a frail demeanor. His strong performance and bond with Gi-hun reveal his survival instincts and ability to deceive.

7) Hwang In-ho

Frontman (Image via Instagram/@netflix)

Hwang In-ho, commonly referred to as the Front Man, serves as the primary antagonist in Squid Game. Once a police officer and the victor of the 2015 games, he later rises to oversee the competition.

In season two, he disguises himself as Player 001 under the fake name Oh Young-il to sabotage Seong Gi-hun's plans. His strategic mind makes him a formidable player.

8) Jang Geum-ja

Jang Geum-ja (Image via Instagram/@netflixanz)

Jang Geum-ja (played by Kang Ae-shim), also known as Player 149, is a key character in Squid Game season 2. An elderly mother joins the game to pay off her son Park Yong-sik’s debts.

Initially portrayed as outspoken and hot-tempered, she later reveals a kind and empathetic side. She repeatedly votes to leave the game, comforts Kim Jun-hee about her pregnancy, and even shares her food with her.

Jang Geum-ja is a clever and strategic player. She sways others, builds alliances with honesty and empathy, and faces challenges with strong resolve, always focusing on survival.

Viewers can watch both seasons of Squid Game on Netflix as they await season 3, which is set to premiere on June 27, 2025.

