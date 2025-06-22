Is Jinu dead? KPop Demon Hunters ending explained

The animated flick KPop Demon Hunters puts a spotlight on a fictional idol squad called HUNTR/X, better known as Huntrix. It is made up of Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo). On the surface, they’re big-stage performers.

Behind the curtain, they’re actually soul-saving fighters guarding the planet. They recharge a spiritual border called the Honmoon that blocks dark beings from slipping into the real world.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Trouble starts when a boy band named Saja Boys enters the scene. Their leader, Jinu (Ahn Hyo-seop), and the group itself aren’t just pop stars; they are undercover demons sent by Gwi-Ma, the big boss of the underworld.

In the finale of KPop Demon Hunters, we see Saja Boys’ leader Jinu and Rumi fall in love, and Jinu sacrifices himself to save Rumi.

Jinu's redemption in Kpop Demon Hunters

In Kpop Demon Hunters, instead of going full brawl, the Saja Boys use fame to pull fans away from Huntrix. As followers drift, the barrier starts cracking. Rumi, the leader, holds a giant secret. She’s half-monster, born from a human mom and a demonic dad. She’s also got glowing marks only demon hunters can see.

To stay unnoticed, she layers up jackets and avoids places like saunas where her skin might give her away. As the rivalry grows, Rumi and Jinu get closer. But behind that bond, Gwi-Ma plays his cards, digging into Jinu’s regrets and twisting him into betraying Rumi.

During a Huntrix show at the Idol Awards, demons disguised as Mira and Zoey corner Rumi on stage. They rip off her jacket and reveal her secret mid-performance. She snaps, and her voice turns into a blast wave that breaks the lights and shakes the studio.

She runs backstage, only to run into the real Mira and Zoey. She tries to talk, but it’s messy. Weapons are raised, but in the end, they let her slip away without a fight.

With the Honmoon hanging by a thread, Gwi-Ma shows up, ready to steal souls and wreck everything. Rumi stands her ground but is nearly taken down until Jinu returns. He jumps in and takes the hit meant for her. Jinu dies in KPop Demon Hunters, telling her she gave him strength.

Expand Tweet

After the fight, Mira and Zoey accept Rumi again. The three agree to rebuild the barrier. They power it through a new track, WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE, about owning who they are. That song fuels their final battle, pushes back Gwi-Ma, and locks the new Honmoon into place.

Rumi keeps her marks. But now, she’s not hiding anymore. The world is safer, the trio is stronger, and the barrier finally fits the people it’s supposed to protect.

Will there be a sequel to Kpop Demon Hunters? What filmmaker Maggie Kang says

Expand Tweet

A follow-up to KPop Demon Hunters might already be on the table, with filmmaker Maggie Kang revealing that a continuation is being mulled over. While no green light has been given, Kang noted that fresh angles came up while piecing together the first movie.

During a recent chat with Screen Rant, Kang mentioned that while shaping the story, the team ran into extra bits that didn’t make it into the final cut. She pointed out that a lot of things get tied up in the movie, but some details are still hanging, leaving wiggle room for Kpop Demon Hunters' expansion.

"Always. There are always side stories, and there are things we've thought of while making this one. There are a lot of questions that are answered, but not fully. I think there are a lot of pockets that we can explore," Maggie Kang explained.

Based on her remarks, the Kpop Demon Hunters universe of the film was built with flexibility in mind. Kang explained that loads of ideas popped up while filming — ones that didn’t fully fit then, but could be picked up later if a sequel takes shape.

Kpop Demon Hunters premiered on June 20, 2025. It is available to watch on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More