Is there a possibility of getting Kpop Demon Hunters spinoff? Fans express disappointment, but not for the reasons you think

On June 21, 2025, Sony’s animation division rolled out its next full-length project, Kpop Demon Hunters, an animated flick directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans. It trails a girl band in the K-pop limelight, who secretly moonlight as demon fighters.

The narrative revolves around three girls, Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who perform as K-pop idols by day and chase monsters by night. Their newest clash is rival boy crew called the Saja Boys. However, they’re not just chart-climbers, they’re demons wrapped in pop star glitz, stealing fans’ souls behind the curtain.

The question arises—Is there a possibility of a follow-up sequel or spinoff to the Kpop Demon Hunters? According to some unexplored plotlines in the film, it's possible to have a potential spinoff. Before discussing that, let's first look at why fans have expressed their disappointment. Since the musical action movie's premiere, many believe the concept could be more effectively told across a series.

"I did not come out unscathed after watching #KPOPDEMONHUNTERS but it should have been a series not a movie 100%," an X user commented.

According to fans, the movie might work better if stretched across episodes, giving characters more room to grow.

"The only mistake was choosing to make it a movie, not a series," a fan remarked.

"Oh my gosh that was so wonderful movie! Music - beautiful and catchy, animation f**k great, characters - wonderful design and written. Personally, I cried. I count on a second part, it's a pity that they didn't make this series, it would be great! I love my girls," a user mentioned.

"I watched Kpop Demon Hunters, I liked it but I feel like it would’ve been better as a series.. idk if it’s just me but I felt like there was empty spaces still left," a person shared.

More fans have expressed that they need a series, documentary, or manhwa for the same.

"I know the fanfics will hate seeing me coming That sh*t is too good to be only a movie I need a series, a documentary, a manhwa, give me EVERYTHING," a netizen said.

"Kpop demon hunters have two faults 1. making it a movie and not a series 2. not having enough songs," a viewer noted.

"My only critique about kpop demon hunters is that it shouldve been a show… wouldve loved to see the saja boys develop as individual chars too and more of zoey and mira! im glad they rlly focused on Jinu and developed him since they def wouldnt have been able to do that w the," another fan added.

Kpop Demon Hunters sequel prospects stay open

In the fantasy-action flick KPop Demon Hunters' ending, Rumi (Arden Cho) welcomes her half-demon identity to fully activate the Golden Han Moon. With Jinu's (Ahn Hyo-seop) self-sacrifice weakening Gwi-ma (Lee Byung-hun), Rumi channels the Moon’s power to seal the demon king away.

Rumi survives, stronger than ever, having accepted all parts of herself. The plot then wraps with the main crew, Rumi, Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), and Mira (May Hong), taking down Gwi-Ma and his gang of monsters. With the threat neutralized and the Hanmoon Shield fully recharged, stability appears to have been restored.

However, a bunch of hanging threads hint that the tale might not be over yet. The updated Hanmoon shines blue this time, not its old tone, which kind of signals it might not be the full-on fortress the squad was banking on. That tweak throws some doubt on whether it can totally block another demon comeback, especially if Gwi-Ma or bits of his crew survived and plan a second round.

A still from KPop Demon Hunters (Image via Netflix)

Also, the two Saja Boys (Romance [Joel Kim Booster] and Baby) don’t get a clear exit. Baby might’ve dipped back to Earth before the shield locked in, meaning they could still be out there. Then there’s the whole mystery around Rumi’s roots. The intro shows her mom was a Hunter too, and passed away when Rumi was just a kid. But who is her dad?

There's no clue how a Hunter and a demon got involved, or what went down between them. Her father might even still be out there, which is an easy material for another narrative. The same goes for the backstory of Huntrix's mystical manager, Celine (Yunjin Kim).

Another question still lingers: though Rumi embraced it to save the world, that part of her still exists. If her emotions spiral again, and a new threat taps into that darkness, could it return?

Kpop Demon Hunters can be streamed on Netflix!

